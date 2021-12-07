'Monster Chompers' NFTs From Rockstar Alan Robert Revolutionizes Arts and Entertainment by Putting Fans in Control

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been around since 2014, but in recent months they have begun to cross over into the mainstream with an ever-growing list of celebrities either snatching them up or creating them themselves. The latest celebrity to step into the metaverse is rockstar-turned-bestselling-artist Alan Robert, who's highly anticipated NFT collection Monster Chompers made its first drop this week via the Ethereum blockchain. Robert is best known for being the bassist and primary songwriter of the popular rock group Life of Agony for over three decades and has sold over one million records worldwide. In addition, Robert is also the creator and illustrator of the bestselling Beauty of Horror adult coloring book series from Wasted Talent Entertainment and published by IDW/Penguin Random House.

Monster Chompers has been building momentum ever since its Whitelist for presale kicked off on Halloween, leading up to the big NFT NYC event. The collection is hand-drawn by Robert and randomly generated using algorithms to produce 10,000 unique combinations. Robert developed the digital collectibles with top web3 software agency Way Too Digital, the same group behind several high-profile projects for Gary Vee's Vayner NFT, NTWRK NFT, NFT.land and most recently The Gimmicks from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Check out Monster Chompers NFTs at https://monsterchompers.com.

See the video: https://vimeo.com/622763238

Each non-fungible token has a varying set of character traits that determines its rarity. There are multiple monster species available, such as vampires, werewolves, mummies, and zombies, to name a few, and each character is depicted chowing down on a bizarre selection of meals from the All-Nite Eatery Menu. Delicacies include Spaghetti & Eyeballs, Rancid Ratatouille, and Spicy Shrunken Heads Skewers, and many more.

Besides the allure of owning authentic artwork directly from the creator, Monster Chompers is offering franchise opportunities to buyers who collect multiple NFTs from the collection. This new feature allows buyers to participate in the success of the brand by earning royalties of NFTs sold on the built-in Secondary Market. Franchise NFT holders will also take part in decisions made in the development of future Monster Chompers releases, such as books, toys and animation. This unique partnership between collectors and the creator is set to revolutionize the arts and entertainment space.

"It's such an exciting time to be a part of the NFT community, because it really gives the power back to the artists," said creator Alan Robert. "With Monster Chompers, fans get the chance to own an authentic piece of the brand in its infancy and have a real creative voice in shaping the path forward. This is just the beginning, and I'm psyched to take this journey with everyone!"

"Taking on the Monster Chompers project has been an enormous challenge for us," explains Way Too Digital's CEO Agustin Rodriguez. "It's almost as if we were a cover band and now we're playing original songs. You see, for many years, our role with these types of projects has been to deliver great tech for big brands and personalities. But, in those cases, we just did our part and moved along to the next project. With Monster Chompers, our relationship with Alan has been more of a partnership and our team collaborated with him every step of the way. Over the last few months working closely with Alan, we discovered that we all share the same passion and commitment to making this a huge success. We're very conscious of making this a great experience for the audience, so we're constantly adding new features and improvements to develop something we're all very proud of. So, if the community enjoys Monster Chompers even half the way that we do, that would be super exciting for us... kind of makes me want to stage dive!"

About Alan Robert

Internationally renowned musician and graphic novelist, Alan Robert is the creator of several critically acclaimed works: Wire Hangers, Crawl to Me, Killogy, and of The Beauty of Horror, a bestselling series of horror-themed adult coloring books. Robert has traversed the globe as the bassist/songwriter for seminal rock group Life of Agony for over three decades. A Brooklyn native, Alan's journey as a comic book creator began at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he attended on a scholarship and studied cartooning under legendary Thor comic writer/artist Walter Simonson.

About Way Too Digital

Way Too Digital is a web3 software development agency specialized in building digital products using emerging technology. Nowadays has been focused on dApps for the blockchain space: DAOs, NFTs, Metaverse and Smart Contracts for clients such as Vayner NFT (Gary Vee), Pepsi, US Open, NFT.land & Nameless (NFT42), The Gimmicks (Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis), NTWRK, Pixelynx, Crucible, Open Meta DAO, SpankChain and many other interesting startups.

