Announcing the 2021 ThinkNW Marketing All-Stars

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Part of why ThinkNW was started can be found in this region's DNA. There is a rich history of brands that have had a significant impact on global culture. Some of the best agencies in the world are here. And you cannot tell the story of the Pacific Northwest without mentioning technology and the entrepreneurial spirit that sits in every corner of the place ThinkNW calls home.

To that end, ThinkNW chose to recognize some of the marketing talent that continues to make a difference in the Pacific Northwest. Chosen by the ThinkNW Board of Directors and Executive Committee, the first-ever ThinkNW Marketing All-Stars class includes leaders from some well-known brands, agencies, and companies from the Seattle and Portland areas, Vancouver B.C., and southern Oregon.

Congratulations to all of the honorees, and we look forward to continuing this and other new traditions next year.

Trish Adams

President

Opinionated

Natalie Bowman

Managing Director, Marketing and Advertising

Alaska Airlines

Michelle Cardinal

CEO & Co-Founder

Rain the Growth Agency

John Graham

Chief Marketing Officer

Dutch Bros

Kathleen Hall

Chief Brand Officer

Microsoft

Brian Hepner

SVP, Marketing

Consumer Cellular

Aimee Johnson

Chief Marketing Officer

Zillow

Mira Kaddoura

Founder & ECD

Red & Co.

Matt Kolasinski

VP, Corporate Partnerships

Hillsboro Hops Baseball

Jelani Memory

Founder & CEO

A Kids Company About

Vanessa Miller

Group Brand Director

Wieden+Kennedy

Nikki Neuberger

Chief Brand Officer

lululemon

Danielle Hawley

Global Executive Creative Director

Uber

Renee Rank Ignacio

Director of Marketing

McMenamins

Craig McNary

Director, Brand and Advertising

Xbox

Deborah Morrison

Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs and Chambers Distinguished Professor of Advertising

University of Oregon

Jarvis Sam

Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Nike

Rachel Thornton

CMO

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Katie Townsend

SVP, Marketing and Communications

Seattle Kraken

Jessie Woolley-Wilson

President & CEO

Dreambox Learning

Alisha Valavanis

President & CEO

Seattle Storm & Force 10 Sports Management

David Veneski

Marketing Director, Global Partner Marketing

Intel

Tim Wang

Founder & Principal

TDW+Co

Chris Witherspoon

Partner & CEO

DNA Seattle

ThinkNW is an independent trade organization (501c-6) dedicated to the marketing community in Portland, Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. We've been servicing this region for over 120 years. Members include some of the world's most important and iconic brands, creative firms, technology companies, startups and media organizations.

For Immediate Release

Contact: Marc Moran

Executive Director, ThinkNW

moran@thinknw.org

Related Files

AllStar.png

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment