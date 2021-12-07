Navigate360 Launches Web Filtering Product to Expand Solution Set that Helps Schools Identify Harmful Signals in Digital Spaces

RICHFIELD, OH, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the nation’s leader in holistic school safety solutions, has announced the launch of web filtering, its latest solution focused on protecting students in digital spaces.

“Students today spend more time than ever connecting and conversing online – interfacing with family, friends, peers and strangers through their devices,” said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. “Schools must leverage technology to keep their students safe in this ever-connected world while allowing them to still research, learn and grow safely online.”

With continued impacts from COVID-19 (including depression, anxiety and aggression) resulting in a significant rise in concerning student behaviors, schools must address how they are identifying harm and protecting students across the infinite digital landscape. Navigate360 Filter gives schools the ability to both keep harmful content out of the hands of students as well as alert school staff about concerning behaviors related to bullying, cyberbullying, harm to self, substance abuse, acts of violence and more.

“[Filter is] a scalable solution that runs in the background without disrupting the end users,” said Perry Roach, CEO and co-founder of Netsweeper, Navigate360’s launch partner. "The solution's flexibility and advanced AI keeps you ahead of harmful content and safety concerns online. Additionally, it is easy to implement while still providing robust analytics and customizable policies and alerts.”

Coupling web filtering with other solutions in Navigate360’s threat detection and prevention portfolio (such as social media and email scanning, anonymous tip reporting and behavioral threat assessment case manager) gives district leaders the opportunity to both identify and manage digital intelligence signals to disrupt the pathway to self-harm or violence.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 empowers people to stay safe and thrive physically, socially and emotionally. Utilized in more than 35,000 schools and communities, the company's solutions span the full spectrum of safety, including threat detection and prevention, mental health and wellness and safety management and preparedness. Together, leading industry experts and passionate team members provide the smartest ways to protect individuals, mitigate risk and save lives. To learn more about Navigate360, visit www.navigate360.com.