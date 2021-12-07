First Emotionally Intelligent Robot Makes Visiting the Dentist Fun for Kids

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 9th, children visiting Kids Dental Place in Huntington Park will have a new friend – Robin the Robot! Designed for children by scientists, engineers, and pediatric psychologists, Robin is the first of its kind emotionally intelligent robot that provides social and emotional support for children undergoing medical treatments in pediatric settings. Robin operates with AI and a child specialist remotely controls Robin, who speaks Spanish, English and Armenian.



Named one of the top 100 inventions of 2021 by Time Magazine, Robin’s compassionate and empathetic nature is specifically designed to help children cooperate with medical staff during their time at the doctor and impact better health outcomes. Robin utilizes peer-to-peer interactions, engages children with interactive games, uses visual and auditory sensory modalities, including images and music, and age-appropriate conversations to decrease their stress related to visiting the doctor. Robin plays interactive games such as hide and seek, I spy, rock/paper/scissors, and age-appropriate trivia games that keep children active and excited. Conducted studies showed that after the interaction with Robin, children's joy level increased by 26% and stress reduced by 34%, resulting in a 40% decrease in the time of medical procedure preparation due to better cooperation with medical personnel.

"We are standing at the beginning of the field of social robotics, and it can have a huge impact on the healthcare industry, specifically dentistry," said Karen Khachikyan, the Founder and CEO of Expper Technologies, the company behind Robin. "Our goal is to change the perceptions children have about medical treatments," Khachikyan said. "This way, dental treatment is no longer stressful for children."

At Kids Dental Place, Robin will teach children about healthy habits and explain medical procedures such as dental x-rays, tooth extractions and sealants. By increasing children's knowledge about various medical procedures/tools, coping strategies, and healthy behaviors, we can impact a child’s overall health.

Kids Dental Place

2621 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255

https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/meet-robin-the-robot-huntington-park-california

Photos and video of Robin for media use can be found HERE.

About Kids Dental Place

At Kids Dental Place, our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate dental and orthodontic care to the underserved neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Kids Dental Place is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. We’ve been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental and orthodontic care they need since 2004. Our kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Most insurance is accepted including Medicaid and Denti-Cal. Learn more at https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/