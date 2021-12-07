Proactive news headlines including BuzzFeed, Steppe Gold, Esports Entertainment Group, Sanatana Resources and Renforth Resources

New York , Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- BuzzFeed has a first day to forget click here
- Steppe Gold gets price target raised to $3.50 from Stifel after positive feasibility study report on Phase II sulphide expansion click here
- Sanatana Resources advancing exploration program at Oweegee copper-gold project in British Columbia click here
- Aftermath Silver kicks off 6,000 metre, Phase I drill program at its Berenguela project in southern Peru click here
- Northstar Gold completes drilling at its Miller property in Ontario; closes its private placement click here
- Todos Medical says its CLIA/CAP lab Provista Diagnostics enters two new coronavirus PCR testing reference lab contracts click here
- Altiplano Metals advancing its Farellon mine in Chile with decline extension and upgraded ventilation click here
- Recruiter.com strikes partnership with compliance and payments platform Deel click here
- Kontrol Technologies to deliver BioCloud software update as it adds new healthcare distribution partner and advances replacement cartridge longevity click here
- Standard Uranium outlines far-reaching exploration plans for 2022 and ties up key contractors click here
- CULT Food Science creates global cellular agriculture advisory board click here
- Cardano, Solana and Ethereum outpace Bitcoin as cryptos rebound click here
- Thesis Gold intersects high-grade gold at its Ranch project in British Columbia click here
- Esports Entertainment Group teams up with the Los Angeles Chargers for the upcoming Madden 22 esports tournament click here
- Co-diagnostics JV CoSara receives clearance from Indian regulators for ABC Multiplex Test click here
- Looking Glass Lab establishes new global corporate headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia click here
- LQwD Fintech announces the appointment of Alexandra Moxin as VP of Product to the company, effective immediately click here
- Gevo inks largest supply agreement to date for renewable fuels click here
- Nextech AR Solutions CEO Evan Gappelberg ups stake in company with open market purchases of over 72,000 shares click here
- Melkior Resources provides White Lake project update click here
- CLS Holdings USA taps cannabis veteran Dani Baranowski to help grow its City Trees product division click here
- BioVaxys announces collaboration with Ohio State University to expand research on reactive pan-sarbecovirus vaccine click here
- Cypress Development reports successful pilot plant start-up at its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada click here
- DGTL Holdings closes the first tranche of its previously announced financing click here
- GameSquare Esports subsidiary Complexity Gaming signs popular Warzone trio the Baka Bros as content creators and competitors click here
- Shanta Gold predicted to triple in price despite today's reduced production guidance click here
- Renforth Resources following up on successful stripping program at Surimeau with drill program click here
- New Pacific Metals announces election of two additional board directors, AGM voting results click here
- Context Therapeutics closes its $31.3M private placement click here
- Silver Range Resources updates on property portfolio and new hires click here
- Organic Garage says its subsidiary Future of Cheese's plant-based launch is selling faster than expected click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics successfully completes first pre-IND meeting with the FDA click here
- Electra Battery gets greenlight from engineering report for lithium-ion battery recycling click here
- Bhang to launch fast-acting THC-infused hot chocolate at Hall of Flowers in Palm Springs, California this week click here
- Plurilock says Aurora Systems receives US$285,000 purchase order from US Federal Bureau of Investigation click here
- Xigem Technologies eyeing completion of Cylix Data Group acquisition before the year-end click here
- LEAF Mobile announces name change to East Side Games Group as it provides corporate update click here
- American Manganese says Indian Patent Office has issued patent for its first lithium-ion battery recycling invention click here
- Lion Copper and Gold boosts board with experienced financial executive Thomas Pressello click here
