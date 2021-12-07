ForeverLawn Announces Long-Term Multi-Million Dollar Partnership With Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeverLawn, Inc.®, the industry leader for innovative synthetic grass solutions, officially announced a 10-year multi-million dollar agreement with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football. This partnership establishes ForeverLawn as the exclusive provider of synthetic grass within the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

"We're thrilled to invest in our local community in such a tangible way," say Dale and Brian Karmie, co-founders of ForeverLawn. They continue: "The Hall of Fame Village represents excellence at the highest level, and so does ForeverLawn. As we look to further develop our brand and our commitment to integrity, quality, and innovation, it's hard to imagine a better venue or a partner than the Hall of Fame Village. We're excited to work together and share our collective vision to positively impact our community."

This momentous agreement will feature SportsGrass® and ForeverLawn's diverse suite of premium brands to provide realistic and innovative synthetic grass solutions throughout the Hall of Fame Village. Built on a proprietary technology platform, ForeverLawn products are intentionally engineered to meet and exceed specifications. ForeverLawn products are designed with specific applications in mind to provide unlimited use, limited maintenance, and unmatched performance.

"As an organization that takes pride in the high quality of its events, HOFV is excited to partner with an esteemed brand in ForeverLawn," said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. "As we look towards our future needs, ForeverLawn is the ideal choice to partner with the synthetic turf on the fields at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and the Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex and the rest of our facilities at Hall of Fame Village. Moreover, ForeverLawn joins our roster of world-class sponsor companies supporting the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, who enable us to continue creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests to enjoy."

ForeverLawn also receives entitlement rights to the Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex as part of the agreement, and will be engaging in further marketing collaboration with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Beginning in 2004 as the daring entrepreneurial venture of two brothers, ForeverLawn has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice. As the premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Today the company services over eighty localized markets through their dealer network, with an impressive regional, national, and international project portfolio.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company, the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

