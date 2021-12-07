Tytan Cybernetics (“Video River Networks” OTC) Announces Plan to Conduct S-1 Registration of its Drive-Crypto-EV Token.

TORRANCE, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tytan Cybernetics/ Video River Networks “the Company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative holding company for Electric Vehicle, Fintech, Ai, Robotics, Drones, Distressed assets, and Business opportunities within the high growth, Fintech, Ai, Health, Sports and Entertainment industries, announces plan to conduct S-1 registration of its Drive-Crypto-EV Token. The Company has therefore postponement of the launch its tokens and token-website originally scheduled for 12/10/2021.



“Following the counsel of our lawyers, we have decided to register our Drive-Crypto-EV Token using the Form S-1. Since NIHK already has a PCAOB audited financials and an effective S-1 on the book, it would cost the company just patience and small amount to accomplish this S-1 registration process for the Drive-Crypto-EV Token.” stated Frank I Igwealor, CEO of Tytan Cybernetics/ Video River Networks.

Operationalized as the “Green Class Initiative,” the Drive-Crypto-EV program harnesses the power of Community to connect owners of EVs with a Crypto Wallet through a secure App for deposit into their accounts. It rewards environmentally friendly consumers with technological solutions of the future. Like Airline Mileage Programs, the token rewards recipients would be able to spend their token at any/every Tytan Cybernetics’ Charge-Stations, Car-Wash and Convenient Stores, which would be launched across the 50 States, starting with California, by the middle of 2022.

Tytan Cybernetics recently announce plan to build out Charge-Stations throughout the United States, starting with California, through its subsidiary, American Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology, Inc. The company anticipates the first of those Charge-Stations to be ready in the 2nd quarter of 2022. Building of the charge-stations is in anticipation of progress from American Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology, Inc. staff working to review Tytan’s Electric vehicles and submit needed applications and paper-works to obtain certification for the vehicles for US roads. Once it is ready, the charge-stations are expected to give the Drive-Crypto-EV Token utility because the token would be accepted at Tytan’s charge-stations across the United States.

About Tytan Cybernetics, Inc.

Tytan Cybernetics, Inc. is a holding company for a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle, Fintech, Ai, Robotics, Drones, Distressed assets, and Business opportunities within the high growth, Fintech, Ai, Health, Sports and Entertainment industries with focus to invest and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art products and services. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R"), with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Tytan Cybernetics is in the process of cultivating prosperous technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.co m / N IHKEV

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Tytan Cybernetics/Video River Networks

370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A

Torrance, CA 90501

contact@videorivernetworks.net

Attachment