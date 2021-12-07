Segra International Adds Renowned Cannabis Breeder Parker Sullivan to Its Lineup of Genetic Providers   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. (“Segra”), an agriculture technology company is pleased to announce a new partnership with the renowned cannabis breeder Parker Sullivan, and the release of his fabled cultivar “Banjo” for distribution both in Canada and international markets globally. Parker is a well-known figure in the cannabis breeding and production space and has been featured in numerous publications including Forbes.



Banjo is a potent sativa-leaning hybrid produced from breeding the classic cultivars Boost and Tangelo, and has received considerable critical acclaim in recent years, including ranking as one of Leafly’s “5 Cannabis strains to be excited about in 2020.” Bursting with citrus fragrances and subtle blueberry notes, Banjo leaves a distinct incense-like aroma in the air when smoked.

We are honored to welcome Parker Sullivan to our line-up of world class genetic providers,” said Ian Davidson, Segra’s Chief Business Development Officer. “His cultivar Banjo is well established as a staple in numerous US markets, and we are pleased to now offer it to licensed producers in our global network. We look forward to announcing numerous cultivar releases in the coming months as we expand our family of genetic providers.”

Parker Sullivan commented, “The opportunity for Banjo to be part of Segra’s cultivar catalog is truly elating. It’s exciting to know Banjo will now have a chance to warm the hearts of so many more people around the world with the help of Segra’s global clean stock distribution model.”

To learn more about Segra’s Nursery Provision programs, contact growth@segra-intl.com

About Segra International:

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. Its proprietary technologies empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the evolving cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock™ cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance to support this vision.

Learn more at segra-intl.com or view the 2021 Cultivar and Services Catalogue.

Contact For Further Information

‍Matthew Don-Carolis

Matthew.DC@segra-intl.com

Forward-Looking Information‍

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.