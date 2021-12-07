System1 Announces its Slate of Director Nominees for Election to its Board of Directors Ahead of Business Combination with Trebia Acquisition Corp

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, and Trebia Acquisition Corp. (“TREB” or “Trebia”) (NYSE: TREB), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by entities affiliated with William P. Foley, II and Frank R. Martire, Jr., today announced the slate of director nominees for election to its Board of Directors. These directors are subject to election in connection with the completion of System1’s business combination with Trebia.



“We are very excited to welcome this group of highly experienced directors to our board,” commented Michael Blend, Chief Executive Officer of System1, who is also nominated to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We look forward to leveraging their shared business and operational experience to build long-term value for System1’s shareholders.”

The following individuals have been nominated for election to System1’s Board of Directors in connection with its business combination with Trebia Acquisition Corporation:

William P. Foley, II is a co-founder of Trebia Acquisition Corporation and served as a director of Trebia Acquisition Corporation from February 2020 until April 2021. Mr. Foley has served as the Chairman of Cannae since July 2017, as well as the Managing Member and Senior Managing Director of Trasimene Capital Management, LLC, a privately-held investment advisory firm, since November 2019. Mr. Foley is a founder of Fidelity National Financial, Inc., and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. since 1984, and served as Chief Executive Officer of FNF until May 2007 and as President of FNF until December 1994. Mr. Foley has also served as the Chairman of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. I from May 2020 until April 2021. Mr. Foley has also served as the Chairman of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II since July 2020 and continues to serve on the board of directors of Paysafe Limited. Mr. Foley also serves as the Chairman of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation. Mr. Foley serves as Chairman Emeritus of Black Knight, Inc., a technology and analytics services company for the mortgage and real estate industries, since June 2021, and served as Chairman of Black Knight, Inc. from January 2014 to December 2019. Mr. Foley also serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Foley Family Wines Holdings, Inc., and also as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Mr. Foley received his MBA from Seattle University and his JD from the University of Washington. Mr. Foley holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Frank R. Martire, Jr. is a co-founder and has served as a director of Trebia since February 2020. He has served as a director of Foley Trasimene since May 2020. In addition, he has served as a director of Cannae since November 2017. Mr. Martire has served as the Executive Chairman of NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) since May 2018. Mr. Martire served as Chairman of FIS from January 2017 until May 2018, and as Executive Chairman of FIS from January 2015 through December 2016. Mr. Martire served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of FIS from April 2012 until January 2015. Mr. Martire joined FIS as President and Chief Executive Officer after its acquisition of Metavante in October 2009, where he had served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since January 2003. Mr. Martire served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Call Solutions, Inc. from 2001 to 2003 and President and Chief Operating Officer, Financial Institution Systems and Services Group of Fiserv from 1991 to 2001.

Michael Blend is System1’s co-founder and has served as System1’s Chief Executive Officer since February 2021, and Chairman of the Board since 2013. Prior to System1, Mr. Blend was President/COO of Leaf Group Ltd., which he joined when Leaf Group acquired his data company, Hotkeys, in 2006. Prior to Hotkeys, Mr. Blend was Vice President, Corporate Development for Jawbone from 2001 to 2003 and for Wedding Channel (acquired by The Knot) from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Blend currently serves on the Board of Directors of Nutrisystem, Inc. and Protected.net, and previously has served on the Board of Directors of leading digital marketing and technology companies, including Dynata, Data Axle, among others. Mr. Blend was also the Chairman of the Board of Stuff Media from 2016 until it was acquired by iHeart Media in 2018. Mr. Blend was the EY National Entrepreneur of the Year for Media, Entertainment & Communications in 2018, together with System1’s other co-founder, Charles Ursini. Mr. Blend received his JD from The University of Chicago and holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Duke University.

Christopher Phillips is a co-founder of Protected.net and has served as both its Chief Executive Officer and a Director since May 2016. In addition, since January 2008, he has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Just Develop It, a privately held UK based investment company. Previously, Mr. Phillips was Chief Executive Officer and Director of WZUK, a global provider of websites and web hosting, he held both positions from April 2014 until the company was sold to Endurance International Group in July 2017. From January 2011 to January 2015, Mr. Phillips served as Chief Executive Officer of JDI Backup, a leading provider of cloud storage services.

Dexter Fowler is an American professional baseball outfielder who has played in 14 Major League Baseball (MLB) seasons, most recently for the Los Angeles Angels since April 2021. Prior to the Angels, Mr. Fowler played for the St. Louis Cardinals from April 2017 to October 2020, for the Chicago Cubs from April 2015 to October 2016 and before that for the Houston Astros from April 2014 to October 2014. Mr. Fowler began his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies in 2004. Mr. Fowler also represented the United States in the 2008 Summer Olympics, as a member of the United States national baseball team. Mr. Fowler currently serves on the board of directors of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

Caroline Horn has been a Partner of Andreessen Horowitz since April 2012 where she provides strategic advice to portfolio founders and CEOs on how to assess, hire, develop and retain the best executive talent. Ms. Horn also runs Andreessen Horowitz’s Guide to Venture-Backed Board Membership program that prepares Board-ready underrepresented executives to serve as board directors in venture-backed companies. Additionally, Ms. Horn has served as an advisor at Strava since April 2014 where she provides strategic advice on hiring and people related issues. Previously, Ms. Horn served as an Executive Recruiting Manager and Executive Recruiter for Global Leadership for Google, Inc. from September 2004 to April 2012. She began her career at a retained executive search firm in San Francisco. Ms. Horn holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Dartmouth College.

Moujan Kazerani has been a Founding Partner of Stibel Investments since co-founding it in December 2010, and Bryant Stibel since co-founding it in November 2013. Previously, Ms. Kazerani served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Head of HR and Culture at Dun & Bradstreet Credibility Corporation and later as Leader of Global Corporate Strategy for D&B from September 2010 to July 2017. Prior to D&B, Ms. Kazerani served as General Counsel & Secretary at Zag.com which launched and merged with TrueCar, Inc. from November 2006 to September 2010 and advised on the company’s compensation and audit committees of the board. Ms. Kazerani started her career as a corporate associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Ms. Kazerani currently serves on the board of directors of RingDNA, and Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. where she also serves on its audit committee. She received her JD from The UCLA School of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from U.C. Berkeley.

Jennifer Prince is the Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams, an American football team in the National Football League, a position that she recently started in December 2021. From December 2020 through November 2021, Ms. Prince served as the Vice President and Head of Global Content Partnerships for Twitter, where she led the social network’s sales and partnership efforts engaging with media and entertainment companies and individual creators since 2013. Prior to Twitter, Ms. Prince was head of industry for film and television at Google and head of media and entertainment at YouTube from April 2011 to August 2013. Ms. Prince was also SVP of Advertising Sales at Demand Media from June 2007 to April 2011. Ms. Prince currently serves on the board of directors of Versus Systems Inc. and Ghostcast Inc. Ms. Prince holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from U.C. Santa Barbara.

A. Emmet Stephenson, Jr. is Senior Partner of Stephenson Ventures since its founding in November 1980. He has also served as the President and Chairman of Domain.com, Inc., a privately held company in the domain name portfolio business since its formation in 1988. Mr. Stephenson served on the board of Danaher Corporation from 1986 to May 2008. He also served as chairman of Startek, Inc. since cofounding it in 1987 to May 2006. Mr. Stephenson received his MBA from Harvard Business School and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana State University.

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners.

For more information, visit www.system1.com.

About Trebia Acquisition Corp.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more business entities. The company was founded by William P. Foley, II and Frank R. Martire, Jr. on February 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

For more information, visit www.trebiaacqcorp.com.

