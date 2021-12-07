Richardson Electronics Provides Business Update

LAFOX, Ill., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today announced preliminary results for its second quarter ended November 27, 2021, in conjunction with the Company’s presentation at the Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference. The presentation is available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bl7VpxicSvmvOgzuDJBaBQ or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.rell.com/investor-relations.



Preliminary Fiscal Year 2022 second quarter net sales are expected to be approximately $54.0 million, representing 27.3% growth compared to the prior year’s second quarter. Revenue increased across the Company’s three business units from the same period a year ago due to strong end-market demand and successful new product expansion initiatives. Backlog also increased during the quarter from $126.5 million at the end of the first quarter to $146.9 million at the end of the Company’s second quarter. Backlog increased in each business unit.

“The strong start to fiscal 2022 is encouraging. In fact, we have experienced six consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth demonstrating strengthening demand trends across most of our global markets, and the benefits of our growth initiatives,” said Edward J. Richardson, Richardson Electronics’ Chief Executive Officer. “During the second quarter, we began shipping our patented ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM), an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries within GE wind turbine pitch systems. Sales to our semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers and demand for our power grid and microwave tubes were also strong. In addition, Canvys had record quarterly sales during the fiscal 2022 second quarter and Richardson Healthcare sold more ALTA750 tubes than any prior quarter. We look forward to sharing our full financial results and providing an update on our outlook when we release second quarter results on January 5, 2022.”

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

