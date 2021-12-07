California Water Service Group Announces Promotions on Its Leadership Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE:CWT) today announced the promotion of Greg A. Milleman to Vice President, Rates & Regulatory Affairs. In his prior role, Milleman was responsible for regulatory efforts in California; effective January 1, 2022, he will assume responsibility for all rates and regulatory matters for Group, including Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington as well.



Paul G. Townsley, who previously held rates and regulatory affairs responsibilities outside of California, will assume the role of Vice President, Corporate Development and focus solely on executing the company’s growth strategy.

As part of a restructure of the CEO’s office, Michelle R. Mortensen will assume the role of Vice President, Corporate Secretary, and Chief of Staff. Her responsibilities will include management of the company’s internal audit function, transfer agent and stock administration, various tasks in support of the CEO, and corporate secretary duties.

Finally, in recognition of their significant contributions to the success of the company, Elissa Y. Ouyang will be promoted to Vice President, Facilities, Fleet, and Procurement, and Ronald D. Webb will be promoted to Vice President, Chief Human Resource Officer.

“I’m proud of our entire leadership team and all they’ve accomplished in 2021. I’m confident these changes will contribute to even greater success going forward,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

