California Water Service Group Promotes Sophie M. James to Chief Water Quality Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE:CWT) today announced the promotion of Sophie M. James to Chief Water Quality Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022, creating an officer-level position dedicated solely to ensuring the company fulfills its responsibility for meeting or surpassing all state and federal drinking water standards.



James began her career at Group subsidiary California Water Service (Cal Water) in 2006. She has served as Manager of Laboratory Services and Director of Water Quality, as well as Assistant District Manager in Salinas, Calif.

“I can’t think of a more important responsibility than ensuring that we are delivering safe, clean water. Sophie is a highly accomplished expert in her field, and I am pleased to welcome her to the officer team,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

James holds a Master of Science degree in analytical chemistry from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry with a minor in math from Missouri Western State University. She holds Grade IV Laboratory Analyst Certification from the California Water Environment Association and Grade 2 Water Treatment and Distribution Certifications from the California State Water Resources Control Board. She is also a recipient of the American Water Works Association Kenneth J. Miller Founders Water for People Award and was recognized as a 2021 Volunteer by the California-Nevada Section.

