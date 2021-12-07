Berdon Brings in Accomplished Audit and Technology Life Sciences Partner

New York, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berdon LLP Accountants and Advisors welcomes highly experienced accounting and consulting professional, Jeffrey Kovacs, CPA, CGMA, to the Firm as an Audit Partner and Technology and Life Sciences Industry Leader. Jeff built his national reputation as a thought leader and innovator by providing valuable and impactful insights to clients — advising in areas that include improving profitability, building infrastructure, and developing and implementing strategic plans. He has also developed and delivered an extensive body of accounting, auditing, financial reporting, and management training courses and thought leadership pieces.

“We are delighted to welcome an original thinker who can enhance our high-quality standards by spearheading the further integration of technology into our audit quality & methodology approach,” says Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Co-Managing Partner. “We are also looking forward to collaborating with Jeff on building out a sustainable and successful Technology and Life Sciences Practice here at Berdon.”

Jeff’s Technology and Life Sciences Practice encompasses a broad and continually diversifying sector that embraces such areas as Software, Saas, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, robotics, and the ever-expanding array of health technology companies.

“This complex sector faces unique financial, audit, regulatory, tax, technological, and business challenges that require an overall grasp of the established rules and how they apply, and a vision for what may be developing in the near future,” says Kovacs. “I am excited to join the Berdon team and look forward to working with the talented group of professionals here to help companies within this dynamic industry achieve their short- and long-term objectives.”

Over his extensive professional career, Jeff has served in roles of increasing complexity and responsibility at several major national accounting and consulting firms. In addition to technology and life sciences, his extensive industry experience encompasses various business sectors, including real estate and construction, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, and not-for-profit. A recognized thought leader, Jeff frequently speaks at various technology and start-up events and was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Account’s Dynamic Audit Solution Advisory and Stakeholder Groups.

Jeff earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business and accounting from the Pennsylvania State University and holds the Chartered Global Management Accountant designation. He is also licensed as a certified public accountant in Pennsylvania.

About Berdon LLP

Jeffrey Kovacs – download a photo file

Attachment