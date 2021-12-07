Freehold Royalties Ltd. Posts Materials for December 8th Investor Day Event

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces it will hold an Investor Day on December 8, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm MDT. This event will include a formal presentation by Freehold’s management, and technical team, highlighting the company’s North American strategy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be held virtually. Interested parties may participate in the Zoom meeting by registering in advance at:



https://encoreglobal.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrdeyorjIpG9wPjcalT1E6MjtUYlHxKBe0

A copy of materials has been made available today on Freehold’s website at www.freeholdroyalties.com. There will also be a recording of the presentation made available on Freehold’s website at a later date.

