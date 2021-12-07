Residential Sales Remain at a Very High Level in the Quebec City Agglomeration Despite Historically Low Inventory Levels

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of November, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database



“November 2021 registered a decline in sales compared to the exceptional levels of November 2020. However, we must understand that this November has turned out to be the second most active month of November ever recorded since the Centris system began compiling market data. Sales are comparable to those recorded during the pre-pandemic month of November 2019 despite the comparable level of active listings down by two thirds,” said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB. “The anticipation of rising interest rates is linked with this sustained activity. The subsequent result is steadily increasing prices, although more moderate than in many other markets prone to overbidding.”

November highlights

Sales: The number of residential sales in the CMA stood at 889 in November, a decrease of only 12 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. The weakness of sales in the CMA’s peripheral areas was the main factor behind the drop in transactions in November 2021. While the agglomeration of Quebec City experienced a decrease of 3 per cent to reach 651 sales, sales in the Northern Periphery of Quebec City fell by 39 per cent, down to 89 transactions for the month. The South Shore is also of note with a more marked decline of -22 per cent (149 transactions).





Condominiums experienced a resurgence of interest, with 283 transactions, an increase of 8 per cent compared to the same period last year.





Median prices: The median price of single-family homes was $311,500 for the month, an 11 per cent gain from the same period in 2020. The price, however, has changed slightly from that of October, which reached $320,000. Condominium prices remained stable compared to October at $220,000, which however represented a 12 per cent increase compared to November 2020. Despite a slight increase in inventory in this category, the market environment pushed the median plex price to $355,750 in the CMA in November, continuing a rally that began in August after a price drop in July. This price represented a gain of 6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

