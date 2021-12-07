Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9422/11/2021FR00000639353 67822,4037Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9423/11/2021FR00000639357122,25Euronext

