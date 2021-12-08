ROLLINS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rollins, Inc. on Behalf of Rollins Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rollins, Inc. (“Rollins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROL) on behalf of Rollins stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Rollins has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

