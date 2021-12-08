FARADAY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on Behalf of Faraday Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE) on behalf of Faraday stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Facebook has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 7, 2021, the veracity of Faraday’s statements concerning its claimed reservations and production capabilities came into question when analyst J. Capital released a scathing report. J. Capital suggests that Faraday’s claimed 14,000 deposits are fabricated, as 78% of these reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate. Based on interviews with former Faraday executives, J. Capital also claims the FF 91’s technology is not ready to go into production. Citing battery issues, parts supply and unqualified personnel, J. Capital concludes that Faraday Future is unlikely to ever sell a car to a consumer.

On this news, Faraday’s stock price fell $0.35, or 4.16%, to close at $8.05 on October 7, 2021.

