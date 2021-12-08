Affinor Growers Announces New Advisory Board Member and Stock Option Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that Patrick Carey has joined the Affinor advisory board to assist with the Company’s business execution and 5-year growth plan in Canada and internationally.



Pat Carey is a third-generation leader of Wallace & Carey, Canada’s largest, independent distributor. Headquartered in Calgary, Wallace & Carey serves more than 7,000 customer locations through their expansive distribution network, which services every postal code in Canada. Pat leads this national, family-owned, 100-year success story. He officially took on the role of CEO in 2018.

He is a graduate and proud alum of the F.C. Manning School of Business at Acadia University, and an active member of numerous industry organizations and trade groups including the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), ITWAL Limited (a national network of independent, diversified retail and foodservice wholesale distributors), and a lifelong volunteer with community events like the Calgary Stampede.

Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: “Having Mr. Carey on our advisory team completes the people puzzle required to fulfill our vertical farming quest and drive the Affinor growth plan. It’s an honor and a privilege to work with Patrick. I truly believe Affinorians are headed for agriculture technology leadership and sustainable success. I expect that this relationship will add considerable value to Affinor’s marketing plans.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted 1,000,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a consultant of the Company to purchase 1,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

