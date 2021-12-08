Private investment firm Skyline Wealth hits $3 billion in wealth under administration

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (Skyline Wealth), a Canadian investment firm offering private alternative investments based in real estate and clean energy, has reached two significant milestones in 2021.



As at November 15, 2021, it has surpassed $3 billion in wealth under administration, and now has more than 5,000 investors as its client base.

Skyline Wealth’s Vice President, Ray Punn, cites fund performance as a key factor in reaching those milestones.

“Our investors are attracted to the historical stability of the funds we offer, which we largely credit to their being privately held and typically de-correlated from the public markets,” said Punn.

“We’re providing access to institutional-quality real estate and clean energy assets for the everyday investor. Our investors appreciate that they are able to access these types of investments, and many of them tell others about us. We’re always pleased to get calls and emails from individuals who say they were referred to Skyline Wealth by their friends and family.”

In fact, friend and family referrals continue to be one of the largest sources of new clientele for the firm, something Punn sees as a testament to its high level of service to investors. Last year, Skyline Wealth received a 95% investor satisfaction rate through its annual client satisfaction survey.

In addition to historically stable returns and institutional-quality assets, investors also favour the many environmental, social, governance (ESG) elements integrated into the operations of the funds.

“We offer three REIT investments, each of which is investing in social and environmental sustainability through initiatives like land donation for Permanent Supportive Housing and the installation of clean energy infrastructure at select properties,” said Punn.

“Additionally, our clean energy fund has environmental sustainability at heart, since it’s comprised of solar and biogas assets. Simply put, we want our investors to feel good about where they are putting their hard-earned capital.”

Based in Guelph, ON, Skyline Wealth was launched in 2011 as the investment arm of Skyline Group of Companies, a fully integrated asset acquisitions, management, development, and investment entity.

“We’ve always believed that keeping our businesses in-house allows us to be more agile and efficient,” said Jason Castellan, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Skyline Group of Companies.

“It’s a business model that was born out of our intentional hands-on approach to asset management, which has proven to bring value to our investors. They have complete access to the investment dealer, the fund managers, and the operating companies that service those funds where they invest. This allows our investors to gain a deep understanding of their investments, something we believe they should expect and deserve.”

In celebration of its milestone achievements, Skyline Wealth released a video in which company leaders share their most notable investor stories from over the years.

About Skyline Wealth

Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”) is a boutique investment firm offering a shelf of privately owned and managed alternative investment products, specialized in the real estate and clean energy industries.

Skyline Wealth is the preferred Exempt Market Dealer of four alternative investment products: Skyline Apartment REIT, Skyline Commercial REIT, Skyline Retail REIT, and Skyline Clean Energy Fund.

Providing its services to more than 5,000 investors, Skyline Wealth is committed to offering institutional-quality investment products for the “everyday investor”—and with impeccable client service.

To learn more about Skyline Wealth and its private investment product offerings, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Wealth is part of Skyline Group of Companies.

