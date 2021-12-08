New collaboration alert: 123swap adopted Polygon Chain

Lithuania, Vilnius , Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 123swap and Polygon chain has declared their collaboration, and the Polygon chain is now integrating into the cross-chain, decentralized and non-custodial framework of the 123swap platform.

The unbeatable ecosystem of different projects and essential apps that belongs to the Polygon chain is now integrated with the highly decentralized, cross-chain and non-custodial architecture of 123swap. The growth of the 123swap platform is very fast as it is a cross-chain DeFi. New values and cases are developed for the users of the Polygon chain with the help of cross-chain technology of the 123swap platform. 123swap is going excellent in the private sale phase, and recently it has completed its Seed Round.

Next Step for 123swap

For expanding the use of cryptocurrency and making it accessible to the crypto market, the 123swap is offering its customers the next-generation financial ecosystem. 123swap provides several DeFi related solutions to its customers in a cross-chain of blockchain assets and efficiently manages the crypto assets. Each week we add 1-2 blockchains into our cross-chain network. The platform is adding Polygon, Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonriver, Binance Smart Chain and Fantom blockchains. Newer blockchains will be added soon, like the Solana, Heco Eco chain, Cardano, Okex chain, Gate chain, KCC chain, Shiden Network, and Harmony one.

Working of 123swap

https://123swap.finance/ is a user-friendly platform that provides a simple and easy interface to its customers. The 123swap is a platform that is a cross-chain one-window. We use smart contracts for quick and perfect swap. We maintain constant rates for the transaction, and there are no hidden fees to users and no security issues. For the solutions related to cross-chain, 123swap is a top-tier platform. 123swap platform uses the smart contract for the rapid and easy promotion of crypto assets. 123swap, across the business world, is the leading platform. 123swap benefits its users with several crypto assets and supports different blockchains, including Polygon (MATIC), Moonriver (MOVR), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.

About Polygon

Polygon chain has an architecture that supports the best connection and building of several blockchain networks. The Polygon chain provides salable solutions and supports the ecosystem of Ethereum, which is multi-chain. Polygon chain is very efficient, and it combines the dominant blockchains into a multi-chain system. Polygon chain is powerful, open and inherently more secure.

About 123swap finance

The 123swap platform provides its user with a direct system of crypto trading with minimal slippage. The users have access to transparent, simple and appropriate exchanges. The DeFi ecosystem of 123swap allows the quick and perfect swap of crypto assets between peers.

Make your money work for you by utilizing only one DEFI 123swap finance DEX AMM to swap, hold, send, receive, earn, and invest crypto and NFT across several crypto chains.

The 123swap platform strives to increase the usage of different cryptocurrencies to purchase items and payments across the finance industry. 123swap is establishing a next-generation financial ecosystem by empowering blockchain technology,

On a peer-to-peer basis, the direct trading of crypto assets via the value exchange mechanism of cross-chain is provided to users by the 123swap platform.

Join us!

Twitter — https://twitter.com/123swapfinance

Telegram — https://t.me/my123swap_chat

Reddit — https://www.reddit.com/r/123swap/

Discord — https://discord.gg/arNbvrPgZx

Website: https://123swap.finance/



