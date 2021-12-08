Beter Bed opens first Sleep Experience

Sleep specialist Beter Bed has officially opened its first experience store at Sontplein in Groningen, the Netherlands. The opening of the experience store is in line with the strategy presented earlier this year to solidify its brick-and-mortar base by adding new store formats into its current store format portfolio. The new sleep experience store format is packed with innovation and provides customers with tailored sleep advice in order to sleep better and as a result wake up healthier, happier and more productive.

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding N.V. is proud to present the new store format: “This new experience store is the embodiment of our recently launched strategy towards 2025, and sets the standard for rollout to our current store network. The store is a breeding ground for experimentation in how we present our brand and assortment, how our customers can get personal sleep advice, and how we showcase our brand promise: ‘Beter Bed - sleep better, live better’. We will continue rolling out more experience stores, as well as update our current store network with elements that work well in the experience store in 2022.”

Sleeping is personal

With the new store concept, Beter Bed is taking the next step in making its brand promise of 'Sleep better, Live Better' personal and tangible. Everyone is different and has different sleep needs. That is why Beter Bed wants visitors to experience what a good night's sleep means to them personally. The Sleep Experience has an intimate night-time ambiance and a fresh, vital morning atmosphere. In this way Beter Bed does not focus on the products, but rather on the experience of a good night's sleep and waking up feeling refreshed.

The value of quality sleep

As the sleep specialist in the Netherlands, Beter Bed wants everyone to get the good night's sleep they deserve. Better sleep makes people happier, healthier and more productive. That is why Beter Bed focuses on improving the quality of sleep. "Everything we do should result in a better night's sleep," explains John Kruijssen. "We train our employees to be able to provide expert and personal advice, offer sustainable quality products and develop a new measuring technology that allows customers to find a mattress that best suits them."

Measuring for personal advice

In addition to the expert knowledge of sleep experts, Beter Bed also applies data to help each customer make the best choice. Thanks to the Beter Slapen ID technology that uses sensors to measure the body - customers now receive a personal sleep profile including mattress advice. "The use of data and measurements provides an objective and customised advice on the mattress that suits best. During our tests with this new technology, it became clear that surprisingly many people get different advice based on their individual preferences than they initially thought," said Kruijssen. In the near future, Beter Bed wants to make it possible for people to take measurements themselves at home to discover their ideal sleep solutions.

Impression of the new sleep experience store

The new Beter Bed sleep experience is packed with the latest (sustainable) innovations and sleep solutions:

Beter Slapen ID: customised objectively measured mattress advice.

Sleeping Scan: interactive sleep advice provided by Beter Bed chatbot Bo.

Leazzzy: the sleep subscription by Beter Bed.

M line digital interactive screen: one of the largest LED walls in Europe.

Interactive pillow wall: the most extensive pillow collection in the Netherlands.

Paper Bed: affordable, comfortable and sustainable sleep made from 100% recycled Dutch cardboard.

Emma Motion: Europe’s first smart mattress that works while you sleep, exclusively at Beter Bed Experience.

Smart Bedroom: smart devices and gadgets for a good night's sleep.

B Bright 5000 and M Line Green Motion: two new mattress collections made entirely of reusable materials.

Sustainability at Beter Bed: 38% of the Beter Bed product range already consists of sustainable products.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation Lunext. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that

M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

