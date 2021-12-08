SMCP - Convening of a General Meeting of Shareholders

English French

Press release - Paris, December 8th, 2021

Convening of a General Meeting of Shareholders

SMCP S.A. informs its shareholders that an Ordinary General Meeting will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at 2 rue de Marengo, 75001 Paris, convened by SELARL THEVENOT & PARTNERS, in the person of Maître Christophe Thevenot, acting as mandataire, appointed by order of the President of the Commercial Court of Paris on November 30, 2021, upon the request of GLAS, with the agenda of changing the composition of the Board of directors through (i) the dismissal of all board members representing European TopSoho S.à r.l./Shandong Ruyi and (ii) the appointment of four new independent directors.

The notice of meeting including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales (BALO) in the course of the day. The terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting are set out in this notice.

The documents and preparatory information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders and will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.smcp.com, in the "Finance / General Meeting" section, in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

