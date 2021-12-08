English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 8, 2021

With Clarity, Bureau Veritas enables companies to bring transparency and credibility to their ESG commitments

The solution covers a wide range of Sustainability topics: Social, Health & Safety, Environment, Biodiversity, Climate Change, Business Ethics, Responsible Sourcing, Animal Welfare, Energy Efficiency and Waste Management

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announces the launch of Clarity, a suite of solutions that helps companies manage their ESG roadmaps and monitor the progress of their sustainability strategies. With Clarity, Bureau Veritas supports its clients across a wide spectrum of topics, from Social, Health & Safety, Environment, Biodiversity, Climate Change, Business Ethics and Responsible Sourcing to Animal Welfare, Energy Efficiency and Waste Management.

Beyond financial performance and ability to innovate, companies are now measured by their positive impact on people and the planet. Organizations must now make public statements regarding their CSR strategies and demonstrate that the commitments they take are credible and efficiently implemented.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented:

“Through our BV Green Line of services and solutions, we stand by those who strive to demonstrate their commitments through transparent, trustworthy and meaningful actions. Thanks to Clarity, we provide consistent and reliable information, enabling companies to communicate their sustainability roadmaps.

On top of bringing testing, inspection and certification services, we contribute to our clients’ journey to build trust with their stakeholders, and to make their CSR strategies credible value-creation levers. Clarity perfectly illustrates our mission: Shaping a World of Trust by ensuring Responsible Progress.”

Bureau Veritas has developed Clarity, part of the BV Green Line of services and solutions, in order to make decision-makers’ ESG commitments trustworthy. Leveraging BV’s global footprint (over 140 counties) and almost 200 years of expertise as an independent verification company, this integrated solution offers:

- A ccuracy : Through Clarity’s industry-specific assessment modules, companies can measure on the ground the efficient implementation of their sustainability roadmap.

- Trustworthiness : Companies can make their sustainability communications more credible. With BV, they can rely on a trusted partner, recognized worldwide for its independence and impartiality.

- Efficiency : Companies can efficiently steer their sustainability strategies thanks to a best-in-class digital dashboard, where all field observations are aggregated and sorted to make action prioritization easier.

- Simplicity : Companies can use standardized BV assessment checklists for fast implementation or opt for customization to integrate specific needs.

Clarity helps organizations put their sustainability strategies in motion. Through systematic maturity evaluations, the approach helps them clearly define where they should focus their efforts across complex value chains.

Bureau Veritas and BCG will hold a webinar on December 9 , 2021 , focusing on the best way to implement efficient sustainability strategies, and presenting Clarity.

