Company Announcement No 31/2021 Peberlyk 4

8 December 2021

Change in Sydbank’s Group Executive Management

Deputy Group Chief Executive Henning Dam has decided to resign from his position at Sydbank.

Chairman of Sydbank’s Board of Directors Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen comments on his resignation

I was sorry to receive Henning Dam's resignation. We have enjoyed working with Henning Dam and appreciate his positive contributions to the Bank but respect the fact that his wishes for the future go down a different path.





In the coming months Henning Dam will wind down his duties at Sydbank.

I have been very happy at Sydbank – this time around as well as in my previous employment at the Bank – Sydbank is an excellent and exciting bank, says Henning Dam and continues

However for personal reasons – and without any drama – I have concluded that the time is right to try something different.

Henning Dam’s responsibilities will be divided among the other members of Sydbank’s Group Executive Management.

After Henning Dam's resignation, Sydbank's Group Executive Management will consist of CEO Karen Frøsig, Deputy Group Chief Executive Bjarne Larsen and Deputy Group Chief Executive Jørn Adam Møller.



Additional information

Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Officer, tel +45 26 29 11 29

