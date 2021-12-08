GeoJunxion announces the closing of a location intelligence service contract extension for a value of about Euro 100K

Dutch English

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 8 December 2021 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce the closing of an important contract extension for a bespoke Location Intelligence Service with one of its most important customers, a global tech Company. The work is planned to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2022 and will carry a value of about Euro 100K.

While various new opportunities are in the pipeline, the expansion of this existing contract demonstrates the in-depth expertise GeoJunxion provides to its customers and is a reflection of the trust and strong delivery performance during the previous phases of this project in 2021.

Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO stated: "At GeoJunxion, clients are always at the core of our business. We are conscious that, in this rapidly evolving market, what we offered yesterday might not be what is required by our customers tomorrow, as their expectations rapidly evolve to new scenarios. GeoJunxion is committed to always stand ready to embrace future developments and new complex challenges. We will go the extra mile to simplify them and deliver the most appropriate, complete and accurate location-aware solutions."

GeoJunxion boekt een extensie van een contract voor Location Intelligence Services ter waarde van ongeveer 100.000 euro.

Capelle aan den IJssel, Nederland, 8 december 2021 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) maakt bekend dat het een belangrijke contractverlenging heeft afgesloten met een van de belangrijkste klanten, een wereldwijd technologiebedrijf, voor Location Intelligence Services. Het project zal naar verwachting aan het einde van het eerste kwartaal van 2022 zijn afgerond en heeft een waarde van ongeveer 100.000 euro.

De uitbreiding van dit bestaande contract toont aan dat de expertise van GeoJunxion sterk wordt gewaardeerd door haar klanten. De contractverlenging is eveneens een weerspiegeling van het vertrouwen en de sterke leveringsprestaties tijdens de vorige fasen van dit project.

Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO: "Voor GeoJunxion vormen klanten altijd de kern van het bedrijf. We zijn er ons ervan bewust dat in een snel evoluerende markt het aanbod van gisteren, misschien niet meer is wat onze klanten morgen nodig hebben. Verwachtingen evolueren snel. GeoJunxion streeft er daarom steeds naar om klaar te staan deze ontwikkelingen en nieuwe, vaak complexe uitdagingen te omarmen. We gaan altijd een stap verder om de meest geschikte, complete en geografisch nauwkeurige oplossingen te leveren."

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

GeoJunxion Press Contact

Caroline Bombart, Head of Marketing

Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200

Email: caroline.bombart@geojunxion.com