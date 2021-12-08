Scatec received an ‘A’ score for tackling climate change by CDP

8 December 2021: Scatec has been recognised for corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change. Scatec is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action, and transparency worldwide through significant demonstrable steps on climate.

“We are very proud to be included in CDP’s ‘A list’ for the second time. At Scatec, we recognise that climate change is the defining global challenge of our time, and sustainability is at the centre of everything we do. The CDP ‘A’ score is a recognition of our strong efforts and strategy for environmental actions”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

Scatec was recognised for its actions to promote transparency, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2021 climate change questionnaire. The company is among a few high-performing companies out of almost 12,000 companies that were scored.



“We have worked consistently this year to sustain our A score in CDP for 2021. Key initiatives such as measuring the lifecycle emissions of our hydropower projects, engaging with key suppliers and further developing our climate targets have been high on our agenda. We have extremely dedicated colleagues globally who contribute to this recognition”, says Julie Hamre, VP ESG Reporting & Strategy.



CDP uses a detailed and independent methodology to assess companies. They allocate a score based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and opportunities, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious goals meaningful targets.



The climate change A-List and total scores are available at this link .



