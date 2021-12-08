SalMar – Scottish Sea Farms Ltd. acquisition of Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK Ltd. cleared by all relevant competition authorities

English Norwegian

SalMar ASA ("SalMar") announced on 29 June 2021 that Scottish Sea Farms Ltd. ("SSF"), a vertically integrated Scottish salmon farming company owned 50/50 by Leroy Seafood Group and SalMar, had signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK Ltd. from Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction was subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the approval from relevant competition authorities. The Transaction has now been cleared by all relevant competition authorities and completion of the Transaction is expected to take place during December 2021.

