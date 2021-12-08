Grieg Seafood ASA: Sale of Shetland operations – clearance by competition authorities

On 29 June 2021, Grieg Seafood ASA (the “Company”) announced that it had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Scottish Sea Farms Ltd regarding the disposal of all shares in Grieg Seafood Hjaltland Ltd, the holding company of the Company’s Shetland business (the “Transaction”).

Completion of the Transaction was subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the approval from relevant competition authorities. Clearance by all such competition authorities has now been obtained and completion of the Transaction is expected to take place in December 2021.

For more information, we refer to the stock exchange filing from 29 June 2021.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 130 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2025. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK.

Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both and ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com









This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



The stock exchange announcement was published by May Hansen, Executive Administrative Secretary, Grieg Seafood Group ASA, on 8 December 2021 at 08:45 CEST.