Worldwide Airline Retailing Industry to 2026 - Advanced Technology and Customer Intelligence Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airline Retailing Market Research Report by Retail Type, Shopping Type, Carrier Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Airline Retailing Market size was estimated at USD 9.26 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 10.74 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.31% reaching USD 22.94 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Airline Retailing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Retail Type, the market was studied across Post-boarding and Pre-boarding.

Based on Shopping Type, the market was studied across Accessories, Alcohol, Beauty Products, and Merchandise.

Based on Carrier Type, the market was studied across Full-service Carrier and Low-cost Carrier.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Airline Retailing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Airline Retailing Market, including AirAsia Group Berhad, Amadeus IT Group, S.A., AOE GmbH, Brandignity LLC, British Airways PLC, Conztanz SA, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DFS Group Ltd., Dufry AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd, Mintel Group Ltd., Qantas Airways Limited, Revfine.com, SABRE GLBL INC., Shoppers Stop Ltd,, Singapore Airlines Limited, The Emirates Group, Travel Technology Research Ltd., and WH Smith PLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Airline Retailing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Airline Retailing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Airline Retailing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Airline Retailing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Airline Retailing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Airline Retailing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Airline Retailing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising airline customers' expectations for personalized offers, real-time information, seamless transactions

5.2.2. Increasing number of leisure and business travelers

5.2.3. Airlines focus on enhancing their services for high customer satisfaction

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of products and services

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Advanced technology and customer intelligence

5.4.2. Airlines monetizing towards the improvement of their added services

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. High capital investment for modern technology for retailing

5.5.2. Stringent regulations of government



6. Airline Retailing Market, by Retail Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Post-boarding

6.3. Pre-boarding



7. Airline Retailing Market, by Shopping Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Accessories

7.3. Alcohol

7.4. Beauty Products

7.5. Merchandise



8. Airline Retailing Market, by Carrier Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Full-service Carrier

8.3. Low-cost Carrier



9. Americas Airline Retailing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Airline Retailing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Airline Retailing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. AirAsia Group Berhad

13.2. Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

13.3. AOE GmbH

13.4. Brandignity LLC

13.5. British Airways PLC

13.6. Conztanz SA

13.7. Deutsche Lufthansa AG

13.8. DFS Group Ltd.

13.9. Dufry AG

13.10. Hitachi, Ltd.

13.11. Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.

13.12. Mintel Group Ltd.

13.13. Qantas Airways Limited

13.14. Revfine.com

13.15. SABRE GLBL INC.

13.16. Shoppers Stop Ltd,

13.17. Singapore Airlines Limited

13.18. The Emirates Group

13.19. Travel Technology Research Ltd.

13.20. WH Smith PLC



14. Appendix

