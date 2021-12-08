KetamineOne Adds Seattle Location to US Clinical Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by Dr. Tami Meraglia to establish a ketamine infusion clinic in Seattle, Washington. The new clinic will operate as Seattle Ketamine Infusions (“SKI” or the “Clinic”) and be located at 311 West Republican Street. Dr. Meraglia is focused on the areas of personalized intravenous (“IV”) treatments and is also a national best-selling author and frequent media guest regarding total health and wellness topics. Ketamine One will provide training, protocol development, and ongoing support for the Clinic, with the first patient treatments expected at SKI in early 2022.



Management Commentary

“Helping Dr. Tami set up and open a ketamine clinic in the Seattle market is an exciting project for Ketamine One. We are looking forward to sharing our expertise and support, while also gaining from Dr. Tami’s ability to engage with a large national audience,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “Ketamine One continues to move closer to achieving its goal of becoming a leader in the mental health space across North America. By establishing great relationships with medical experts in new markets, such as Seattle, our ability to transfer knowledge is increasing and that is all for the benefit of patients,” added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

"Adam Deffett"

Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)

Email: IR@ketamine.one

Web: www.ketamine.one

Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: KetamineOne Capital Limited