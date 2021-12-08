Free Space Optics Communication Market to reach $2 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Free Space Optics Communication Market Size is anticipated to exceed USD 2 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The growing demand for high broadband connectivity and laser communication technology is proliferating the market growth.

The growing demand of FSO communication technology across military and defense sectors and increasing technological development in telecommunication sector are driving the growth of FSO communication market. Military communication requires bandwidth capabilities with high level of security in an incredibly defense RF operating environment. The bandwidth and security quality of FSO technology makes it an attractive communication network for military sector. FSO technology offers several benefits such as high data transmission speed and better bandwidth makes it suitable for defense applications.

The satellite segment is expected to witness a market share of over 40% by 2027 due to growing demand for wireless communication solutions in navigation applications. Satellite uses FSO technology for intersatellite links that utilizes laser beam for data transmission. For instance, in June 2020, General Atomics Electromagnetic system partnered with U.S. Space Development Agency to demonstrate and conduct a series of experiment for an optical intersatellite link by utilizing GA-EMS internally developed 1550nm wavelength laser communication terminals.

The enterprise connectivity segment is projected to grow exponentially throughout the forecast timeline due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connection across businesses. In enterprises, FSO communicationsystem can be used to bridge multiple buildings in corporate networks. It provides ultra-high speed more than the speed of fiber optics connections. Moreover, growing adoption of high capacity and low latency networks are creating ample growth opportunity for the market.

Europe FSO communication market is expected to witness a CAGR over 35% from 2021 to 2027 due to growing demand for high-speed internet and growing technological advancements across telecom and military sectors. Moreover, government initiative to support the photonic technology providing significant growth opportunity to the market. For instance, December 2020, EU Government has developed Photonic Innovation Hub Projects that is specially designed for small and medium enterprises of Europe for accelerating the use of photonic technologies across the region. The PhotonicHub Europe project was launched with USD 21 billion funding from EU Horizon program 2020.

Major players operating in the free space optics communication market are AVDA Optical Networking SE, Airlinx Communications Inc, Collinear Networks, Excellence Networks, FSona Networks, and Mostcom JSC. Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative FSO systems.

