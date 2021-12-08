Growth Opportunities in the U.S. Concrete Surface Retarders Market to 2026: A USD 19.88 Million Market by 2026

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Surface Retarders Market Research Report by Raw Material, Type, Application, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market size was estimated at USD 11.48 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 12.90 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% reaching USD 19.88 million by 2026.



This research report categorizes the Concrete Surface Retarders to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Raw Material, the market was studied across Inorganic Agents and Organic Agents.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Solvent-Based and Water-Based.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Commercial and Residential.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Concrete Surface Retarders Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

Companies Mentioned

Adomast Manufacturing

BASF

Cemex

Chemmasters

Chryso Group

Dayton Superior

Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft Mbh & Co. Kg

Fosroc

Fritz-Pak

GCP Applied Technologies

Interstar Materials

Kingdom Products

Larsen Building Products

Mapei

Norsekem

Other Players

Parchem Construction Supplies

Premiere Concrete Admixtures

Prime Exposure

Reckli

Russtech

Sika

The Euclid Chemical Company

Thermax

TK Products

Twin City Concrete Products

W. R. Meadows

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hesm9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.