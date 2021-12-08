Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Worth $1.47 Billion by 2026 - Key Players are Adjuvatis, GSK, Croda International, Merck KGaA, and Novavax

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Adjuvants Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine adjuvants market was valued at approximately USD 665.86 million in 2020, and it is expected to witness a revenue of USD 1478.32 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 13.37% over the forecast period, 2021-2026.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the import and export activities have been restricted due to the lockdown, it is expected to impact the market studied for a short period of time due to shortage and irregular supply of products. However, this may allow local manufacturers to increase their presence in the market. Supply disruption and product shortages have been observed in several countries due to the temporary lockdowns of manufacturing sites.

According to a research article in Nature Reviews Immunology 2020, aluminum-based vaccine adjuvants offer a glide path to induce high levels of neutralizing antibody, which is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of the protection afforded by COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, in May 2020, GSK intended to produce 1 billion doses of its pandemic vaccine adjuvant system in 2021 to support the development of multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to significantly impact the studied market growth positively.

The propelling factors for the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market include the unmet needs for vaccines against certain diseases, expanding government recommendations for immunizations, technological innovations, and increasing use of recombinant subunit and synthetic vaccines.

Across the world, various governmental organizations are promoting and raising awareness regarding immunization against various diseases, like anthrax, BCG, hepatitis, HPV, influenza, varicella, smallpox, and other conditions. In 2019, the US government allocated USD 290 million in foreign aid for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI, now called GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance) and USD 226 million for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support child vaccine campaigns abroad. Such initiations from the government regarding immunization in the country increase the use of vaccine adjuvants and have a positive impact on the market.

The adjuvant market is gaining a boost from the increasing use of recombinant subunit vaccines. As usage is increasing, the demand for various adjuvants is expanding. Over the coming years, more developments are expected to take place, increasing the need for adjuvants. The market is also expected to grow at a moderate rate, primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of biologics and biosimilars and rising R&D in vaccines across the world.

Toxicity is the single-most crucial impediment while introducing most of the adjuvants for human use. Toxicity may also increase the financial burden on market players during the development and manufacturing phases. Thus, the negative impacts of the toxicity of adjuvants on vaccine manufacturing cost and safety profiles of vaccines are hindering the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

The Mineral Salt-based Adjuvants Segment is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

North America Holds a Significant Share in the Market During the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

The vaccine adjuvants market is moderately consolidated and consists of many major players. Companies such as Adjuvatis, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Croda International PLC, Merck KGaA, and Novavax Inc. are the key players. The major companies have conducted product launches, approvals, acquisitions, and collaborations for the development of novel vaccine adjuvants, thereby building a competitive landscape in the market.

For instance, in April 2020, GlaxoSmithKline PLC collaborated with Sanofi to develop an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19. Also, in the coming years, few other players are expected to enter the market owing to the high scope of expansion in the product portfolio globally.

