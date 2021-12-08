Armored Vehicle Market to Reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2028| Global Armored Vehicle Industry Share, Business Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global armored vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 27.83 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The introduction of next-generation vehicles with reactive armor technology and active protection systems will have an outstanding effect on this market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Armored Vehicle Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 17.57 billion in 2020.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Armored Vehicle Market:

BAE Systems (U.K)

Denel SOC Ltd (South Africa)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

IVECO DEFENCE VEHICLES (Italy)

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

NORINCOGROUP (China)

Oshkosh Defense, LLC An Oshkosh Corporation Company (U.S)

Otokar, a KOC Group Company (Turkey)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Textron Systems (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/armored-vehicle-market-101817

Market Segments :

Based on the platform, the market is classified into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The combat vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the rising demand for armored personnel carriers (APCs) and light armored vehicles (LAVs) around the world.

Based on mobility, the market is divided into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is expected to hold a significant market share. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for 4X4 LAVs by the military for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and transportation.

Based on the system, the market is separated into an engine, ballistic armor, turret drives, drive system, ammunition handling system, armaments, fire control system (FCS), countermeasure system, command & control (C2) system, navigation system, observation, and display system, power system, and hull/frames.

Driving Factor :

Inflated Demand for Next-Generation Combat Vehicles to Intensify Market

There has been an increase in conflicts, criminal attacks, and conflicts around the world in recent years. Several countries have modernized their current security systems in response to increasing conflict and cross-border activities between Asian countries and other regions.

Policy makers are fielding modern main battle tanks (MBTs), light protecting vehicles (LPVs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and other vehicles to defend and reinforce their defensive powers. As a result, it boosts the armored vehicle market growth over the study period.

Regional Insights :

Robust Defense Spending to Augment Growth in North America

In 2020, North America led the industry and was worth USD 6.12 billion. The United States' supremacy in this area can be traced to the government's largest defense spending on combat vehicle acquisition and modernization. Important stakeholders such as General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Systems, Oshkosh Defense, and others drive business growth in North America.

India, China, South Korea, Japan, and other countries are increasing their military spending. In Asia, rising terrorism, cross-border problems, and political instability have resulted in warfare circumstances that have fueled the market's expansion. The Indian Ministry of Defense signed a USD 144.79 million deal with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL) in March 2021 to provide 1,300 light specialist vehicles to the Indian Army.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/armored-vehicle-market-101817

Competitive Landscape :

Prominent Companies Focus on Innovative Military Equipment to Establish Strong Presence

Since many companies are engaged in designing and producing military equipment, the industry is fragmented. OEMs are concentrating their efforts on manufacturing technologically innovative goods and forging close relationships with governments in both developed and developing countries.

Key Development :

February 2021: Paramount Group, a major producer of armored and mine protected vehicles and state-of-the-art camp systems, announced its collaboration with Bharat Forge Limited to launch Kalyani M4 Armored Vehicles in India. The M4 delivers ballistic and blast protection - up to 50kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bombs, and quick mobility in rough terrain.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Armored Vehicle Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Armored Vehicle Industry Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVD-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued….!

Inquire Before Buying This Report-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/armored-vehicle-market-101817

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Military Vetronics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Communication & Navigation Systems, Power System, Display System, C4 Systems, and Others), By Platform (Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Armored Amphibious Vehicles, Light Protected Vehicles, Special Purpose Vehicles, and Others), By Application (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Military Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval), By Mode of Operation (Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous), By Mode of Propulsion (Manual, Electric, and Hybrid), By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, Search and Rescue, Combat Support, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™