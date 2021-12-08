Water Soluble Polymers Market to Reach USD 50.76 Billion by 2028 | Global Water Soluble Polymers Industry Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Recent Development, Opportunities, Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water-soluble polymers market size was USD 33.02 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 34.82 billion in 2021 to USD 50.76 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Water Soluble Polymers Market, 2021-2028.” According to our analysts, the inflexible environmental protocols concerning sewage release from industrial corporations and ecological fortification may hasten the product demand during the impending years.





COVID-19 Impact: Harsh Government Protocols Concerning Water Management to Propel Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impression, both positive as well as negative on the growth of countless end-use industries as well as supply chain disorders. The harsh management rules on polymer deployment is expected to have a contrary effect on the market owing to the continuing coronavirus disease.

Human well-being and environment defense are calculated as noteworthy measures, therefore the spirit of practical wastewater and water management dealings are serving the codes inflicted by the government establishments. Furthermore, the water management division perceived an unforeseen acceleration in demand owing to the necessity for untainted and non-toxic water means amid the outbreak in early 2020.





List of Key Players Covered in this Water Soluble Polymers Market Report

Arkema SA (Colombes, France)

Ashland (Delaware, U.S.)

DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

LG Chem (Seoul, South Korea)

The Dow Chemical (Michigan, U.S.)

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc. (Osaka, Japan)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

SNF (Andrézieux-Bouthéon, France)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kemira (Helsinki, Finland)





Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.





Segmentation

On the basis of raw material, the Water Soluble Polymers Market is segregated into synthetic, natural, and semisynthetic. In terms of region, the global market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on application, the market is classified into food processing, water treatment, papermaking, detergent, petroleum, and others.

Water treatment was responsible for the majority of the share in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for sewage treatment. Rising waste generation from several manufacturing corporations is intensifying the demand for water management procedures, consequently fuelling the Water Soluble Polymers Market growth.





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Oil & Gas Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Water-soluble polymers are applied expansively in the oil and gas industry, predominantly in the upstream and midstream sector. It is utilized for drilling, well conclusion, oil, and gas well production, deposit formation control, cementing, averting agents, well stimulation, the management of oil and oil-contaminated systems. Oil businesses are profoundly applying technologies such as hydraulic fracturing and chemical improved oil recovery methods to accomplish determined production ability to satisfy the rising energy demand.

Hydraulic treatment is projected to be utilized to kindle 40% of the total global oil wells. Between this, the maximum of the hydraulic fracturing procedures uses water-based fracturing fluid to stimulate unusual oil and gas reservoirs.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region held the maximum Water Soluble Polymers Market share and is anticipated to be navigated by increasing demand from sewage water management industry. The municipal and industrialized wastewater treatment segment is projected to inflate, owing to increasing environmental apprehensions and funds from private as well as administrative investors to avoid environmental destruction.

North America is anticipated to observe substantial growth owing to growing demand from oil & gas industry. The rising demand for water soluble polymers in oil & gas industry mostly for well completion, drilling, production and improved oil recovery course.

Europe is estimated to display noteworthy growth rate during the forecast period. The region’s growth is credited with increasing demand from detergent and personnel care product industry. Profitable liquid washing cleaners and liquefied dishwashing goods make usage of water soluble polymers as additives.





Competitive Landscape

Novel Product Introduction Stays Key Business Tactic by Chief Market Players

This Market is extremely competitive with important companies involved in novel product innovation, research & development, partnership, and acquisition to extend production capacities, product portfolio expansion, and create industry expansion globally.

In February 2021, Aquapak Polymers, which is an UK based company developed an innovative new polymer resin, Hydropol, has been formulated into a standard plastic pellet. The products are considered to remove plastic pollution as they are water-soluble and biodegrade safely into mineralized natural biomass, water, and carbon dioxide.





Industry Development

January 2020: Nouryon attained the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) occupation of J.M. Huber Corporation. This procurement is expected to broaden the product portfolio of Nouryon in CMC, which is a bio-based and supportable water-soluble polymer utilized as a binder, thickener, film former, and stabilizer.





