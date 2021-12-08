Masterbatch Market Expected Worth USD 16.35 Billion by 2026 | Global Masterbatch Industry Growth, Business Revenue, Demand and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global masterbatch market size is likely to reach USD 16.35 billion by 2026 owing to the rising number of building and construction activities worldwide. Masterbatches are liquid or solid additives used for painting or for imparting various properties to plastics. Coloring Masterbatch is utilized for coloring or shading plastic items. It can also be used for conveying properties such as UV stabilizers, antioxidant, effect, energy, and bio-degradable. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights offers insights into the market and its prime growth trajectories. As per the report, the value of the market was USD 10.99 billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026.





Companies present in the masterbatch market. They are as follows:

Ampacet Corporation

PolyOne

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

Hubron International

Penn Color Inc.

Clariant

Schulman, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Plastiblends

Tosaf

Other Players





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/masterbatch-market-102353





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the market and offers a comprehensive ve overview of the same. The report focuses on factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation of the market based on factors such as type, polymer, end-use, and geography and lists the names of the leading segment with its attributed factors. In addition to this, the report throws light on recent industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. It also lists the names of players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.





Masterbatch Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Plastic from the Pharmaceutical Industry for Packaging will Bolster Growth

Various factors are responsible for the global Masterbatch market growth. These include the rise in construction activities for all residential, commercial, and industrial purposes, increasing demand for automobiles, especially lightweight vehicles, and the increasing preference for plastic goods worldwide. On the contrary, factors such as the fluctuating price of raw materials such as titanium dioxide, polymers, and others with a high volatile nature may pose a major challenge to the overall market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for plastic packaging from sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Increasing Consumer Expenditure on Infrastructural Development

In 2018, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the market with a revenue of USD 3,998.14 Million. This is attributed to the high demand for packaging from key economies such as China, India, and Taiwan. Besides this, the rise in consumer expenditure on power and the increasing demand for plastic goods will also help promote the regional market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rapid growth of packaging, consumer goods, and automotive companies and the rise in agriculture sectors is anticipated to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Europe will witness remarkable growth on account of the rising demand from industries such as automotive, building and construction, and the rising popularity of lightweight vehicles in the region.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/masterbatch-market-102353





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Competitive Landscape:

Fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The global Masterbatch market share enjoys a fragmented nature of the market owing to the presence of various players both small and medium-sized. Companies are aiming at a large network of distribution and providing a good supply chain with regulatory expertise. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market on the one side and earn attracting revenue on the other.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Masterbatch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type White Black Color Additive Fillers



TOC Continued…!





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/masterbatch-market-102353





Read Related Report:

Rubber Masterbatch Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Tires, Rubber Pipes, Rubber Shoes, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Rubber Color Masterbatch Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product type (Silicone Rubber Color Masterbatch, EPDM Rubber Color Masterbatch, Others), By Application (Pigment, Fiber, Film, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™