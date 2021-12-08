European Commercial Refrigeration Market 2021 to 2028: Prominent Players Include Bitzer, Freor, Pfannenberg and Texa Industries

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Commercial refrigeration equipment is used to preserve vegetables, fruits, meat, and other similar products by maintaining the temperature at 30C to 40C, thereby increasing the shelf life of the product.

In addition, some refrigeration equipment is specially designed to reduce the temperature of hot food from around 90C to as low as 30C in a short time period to inhibit bacterial proliferation.



A rise in demand for commercial refrigeration in Europe is attributed to the increasing need for frozen & chilled products among consumers due to fast-paced lifestyle and popularity of cross cultural foods. In addition, rapid growth in the organized retail sector, such as an increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, boosts the overall sales of commercial refrigerators, thereby augmenting the growth of the regional market.



However, the need for frequent maintenance and potential technical issues arising due to lack of proper maintenance act as the major restraints of the European commercial refrigeration market.

Conversely, advancements in commercial refrigerators such as integration of artificial intelligence, efficient power reducers coupled with a surge in the number of quick-service restaurants in the region.

Germany, France, and the UK are some of the major markets with immense potential for the refrigeration industry which also ensures the expansion of the regional market during the forecast period.

The European commercial refrigeration market is segmented into product, end-user, and region. Depending on product, the market is categorized into deep freezers, bottle coolers, storage water coolers, commercial kitchen refrigeration, medical refrigeration, chest refrigeration, and others. The other subsegment includes ice cubes, bottled water dispensers, visi coolers, refrigerated display cases, and beer dispensers.



On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into full-service restaurant & hotels, food processing industry, hospitals, retail pharmacies, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, quick service restaurants, and others.

The others subsegment comprises catering services, institutional catering, event services, bakery, and bars & pubs. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Denmark, and Rest of Europe.

The prominent players in Europe commercial refrigeration market have strategically focused on acquisitions as their key strategy to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Bitzer GmbH

De Rigo Refrigeration S.r.l.

Freor Lt Uab

FRIGOBLOCK GmbH

INTARCON

Kelvion Phe GmbH

Pfannenberg GmbH

SCM FRIGO S.P.A.

TEXA Industries

Walter Roller GmbH & Co.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market definition and scope

Parent market overview, 2020

Key forces shaping Europe commercial refrigeration industry/market

Pricing analysis

Pricing analysis of product of Europe commercial refrigeration, 2020

Commercial refrigeration market: value chain analysis

Market dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for refrigerated and frozen foods

Rise in number of quick service restaurants (QSR) and fast-food centers

Surge in cold storage infrastructures and services

Restraint

Increase in concerns related to maintenance

Opportunities

Advancement in refrigeration technologies and their increasing adoption

Rise in demand for organic and fresh products

COVID-19 impact on Europe commercial refrigeration market

Introduction

Impact on Europe commercial refrigeration market

