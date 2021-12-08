Global MRI Equipment Market Worth USD 11.36 Billion at 6.2% CAGR | MRI Equipment Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global MRI Equipment Market is anticipated to gain momentum from the rising launch of technologically advanced products by reputed companies across the globe. These products are delivering high quality images and spatial resolution for faster detection of chronic diseases. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “MRI Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T, and More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027.” The report further mentions that the MRI equipment market size was USD 7.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.36 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.





Rising Cases of Strokes & Cancer to Accelerate Growth

The rising incidence of various forms of cancer is the most crucial driver for the MRI equipment market growth. In 2018, the National Cancer Institute estimated that approximately 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in that very year. Breast cancer, for instance, is the most prevalent type of cancer across the globe that can be smoothly detected and managed by utilizing MRI equipment.

They also help in providing high quality images of areas that are specifically affected by strokes. As of January 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that in the U.S., around 795,000 people suffer from strokes every year. However, many developing nations are opting for refurbished MRI systems rather than purchasing new ones as they involve high cost spending. It may obstruct the market growth.

1.5 T Segment to Lead Backed by Their Rising Demand Worldwide

Based on strength, the market is fragmented into more than 1.5 T, 1.5 T, and less than 1.5 T. Out of these, the 1.5 T segment generated 71.3% in terms of MRI equipment market share in 2019. It is set to lead the market in the near future. This growth is attributable to their increasing adoption worldwide. Apart from that, numerous reputed companies, such as Phillips, Siemens, and GE Healthcare possess enhanced product portfolios that are majorly focused on MRI systems of the strength of 1.5 T. They also have wide application areas.





North America to Remain at the Forefront Owing to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

In terms of geography, North America procured USD 1.54 billion revenue in 2019 and is considered to be one of the largest markets. The region would lead in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of a large number of MRI equipment manufacturers, as well as the rising patient pool. Coupled with this, the ongoing advancements in diagnostics, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging imaging procedural volume, and robust healthcare infrastructure would contribute to the growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to remain in the second position fueled by the rising adoption of technologically advanced MRI systems, strong healthcare expenditure, and high medical imaging procedures volume. Asia Pacific would grow significantly by exhibiting the highest CAGR stoked by the increasing cases of serious disorders and strong potential patient population base. In addition to that, the ever-increasing awareness programs to educate the masses regarding the availability of novel diagnostics would propel growth in this region.





Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Launching Unique Products

Several organizations present in the market are introducing state-of-the-art product ranges, such as SIGNA by GE Healthcare. These are available in the strengths of 3.0 T and 1.5 T. Some of the others are expanding their geographic presence by following the mergers and acquisitions strategy. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

November 2019 : Koninklijke Philips N.V., a multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Netherlands, announced that its BlueSeal magnet will by launched in India in the beginning of 2020. It is mainly designed to simplify the installation process of MR, as well as reduce costly and lengthy disruptions in the services. The magnet requires only 7 litres of liquid helium and will deliver sustainable operations. This new technology will help the healthcare professionals in attending to every patient with more time and care.

: Koninklijke Philips N.V., a multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Netherlands, announced that its BlueSeal magnet will by launched in India in the beginning of 2020. It is mainly designed to simplify the installation process of MR, as well as reduce costly and lengthy disruptions in the services. The magnet requires only 7 litres of liquid helium and will deliver sustainable operations. This new technology will help the healthcare professionals in attending to every patient with more time and care. September 2018: Philips unveiled its latest 1.5T MR named the Ingenia Ambition X. It is a fully-digitized MRI equipment that features a wide range of life cycle and maintenance services, as well as healthcare informatics for integrated solutions. It would provide a simpler, smarter, and faster path to ensure confident diagnosis. It would also help in removing the dependency on a commodity by enabling helium-free operations. Besides, it does not require a vent pipe.





Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the MRI equipment manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Esaote SpA

Time Medical Holding

Shenzhen Anke Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Fonar Corporation

Others





