Outlook on the Commercial Bioprocessing Global Market to 2025 - Key Trends, Predictions and Preferences

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Bioprocessing Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biological drugs have transformed the practice of medicine in a relatively short period of time due to their ability to bind to specific targets within the body. This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics for commercial bioprocessing as well as an outlook on what our survey respondents - all outsourced bioprocessing decision-makers at sponsor organizations with commercialized products - predict the marketplace will look like five years from now.

Pre-commercial biologic drug producers can learn from what their counterparts with commercialized biologics have to say about their preferences and pain-points as they move down the development pipeline. Key statistics include utilization rates of the four main production systems available to produce proteins, the proportion of respondents' marketed biologics based off each development platform, which platforms are more likely to be outsourced, and a breakdown of annual outsourced expenditure by platform.

What You Will Learn:Drug Developers:

Gain insight into where the biologics industry is heading over the next five years with respect to protein expression systems utilized and types of biologics in the development

Understand the CMO usage patterns of industry peers to identify whether additional outsourcing advantages can be obtained for your organization

Learn the criteria used by peers to help scientifically and strategically evaluate CMOs for bioprocessing projects

CDMOs:

Pinpoint which CMO attributes have led to successful outsourcing relationships, those that have caused service providers to lose bids and what truly drives sponsor satisfaction, then internally assess your company on these metrics

Identify changes in demand for outsourced activities and services in order to prepare for future needs

Better position your company to win business by understanding the dynamics of different buyer groups and developing targeted marketing to speak directly to their unique needs

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Service Provider Selection and Perceptions

Trends, Predictions and Preferences

Study Data

Demographics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Methodology

3. Respondent Demographics

Participant Geography

Participant Company Size

4. Major Sections

5. Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Biologic Assets

Biologics by Type

Biologics by Therapeutic Area

Outsourcing Drivers

Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume

Bioprocessing Project & CMO Volume in 2025

Production Systems in Use

6. Service Provider Selection and Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Use of Consultants

Department Influence on CMO Selection

Top 5 CMO Selection Attributes

CMO Satisfaction Drivers

Top 5 Reasons CMOs Lose Bids

Preferred Provider Use

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leadership, Proposal Volume, Use, and Preference

Top Reasons for Service Provider Preference

7. Trends, Predictions and Preferences

Primary Section Takeaways

Biologics Market Growth Drivers

Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection Reactor Preference

In-house vs Outsourced Bioprocessing by Region

Top Five Reasons for Bioprocessing in China

Greatest Challenges When Outsourcing Bioprocessing

8. Study Data

Biologic Assets

Use of Consultants

Bioprocessing Project Volume

Motivations for Outsourcing Bioprocessing

Outsourced Bioprocessing Current and 5 Years Out

In-house Bioprocessing by Geographic Location

Outsourced Bioprocessing by Geographic Location

Bioprocessing in China

Biologics in Development by Type

Biologics in Development by Therapeutic Area

Production Methods for Biologics in Development

Biologics Pipeline by Production Platform

In-house vs Outsourced Development Work

Likelihood of Outsourcing Biologics in Development by Type

Marketed Biologics by Type

Marketed Biologics by Therapeutic Area

Production Methods for Marketed Biologics

Marketed Products by Production Platform

In-house vs Outsourced Commercial Manufacturing

Likelihood of Outsourcing Marketed Biologics by Type

Marketed Biologics in 2025 by Type

Marketed Biologics in 2025 by Therapeutic Area

Production Methods Utilized in 2025

Biologics Portfolio in 2025 by Production Platform

In-house vs Outsourced Manufacturing in 2025

Department Influence on CMO Selection

CMO Selection Attributes

Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Number of CMOs Used to Meet Bioprocessing Needs

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Difficulty in Using a Non-Preferred Provider

Frequency of Modifying the Preferred Provider List

Service Provider Familiarity

Bioprocessing Leaders

Service Provider Consideration

Service Provider Use

Service Provider Preference

Top Reasons Expressed for Service Provider Preference - Unprompted

Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference

Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend

Estimated Annual Outsourced Bioprocessing Spend in 2025

Outsourced Expenditure by Production Platform

Reactor Technology Influence on CMO Selection

Reactor Preference

Biologics Market Growth Drivers

9. Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement

Contract Manufacturer Involvement

10. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkmf9z