The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 47.9 billion in 2021 to USD 62.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026

Brands that compete on price look for appropriate packaging techniques for reduced cost; self-adhesive labels are preferred by companies in this case. The prevailing environmental regulations in the market focus on the reduction of packaging materials—boxes, bags, and pouches—to decrease the amount of waste accumulating in landfills, which contributes to the growth of the self-adhesive labels market. The required information that is traditionally available on packaging materials can be directly printed on the product with the help of a self-adhesive label.



In terms of value, release liner segment led the self-adhesive labels in 2020.

Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market.Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold the labels when they are die-cut.



Release liner labels can be easily cut into any shape, whereas linerless labels are restricted to squares and rectangles.However, the market for linerless labels is projected to grow at a steady rate, as is the market for release liner labels.



This is because linerles labels are preferred from an environmental point of view as their production generates less wastage and requires less paper consumption.



In terms of both value and volume, flexography is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for self-adhesive labels.

Flexography is one of the fastest and most versatile, economical, and efficient printing technologies available to apply simple designs and colors to a wide range of packaging materials, such as paper and plastic containers (waxed-paper ones), corrugated-cardboard boxes, tape, envelopes, and metal foil.In this technology, the printing plate is made by using molding, computer-guided laser etching, or by exposing the polymer to UV light.



Then, the mounting process begins, wherein printing plates are installed on a cylinder, and further inserted into the press. Once this process is completed, the required amount of ink is applied to printing plates through tiny cups to place on the printing surface.



In terms of value, the APAC self-adhesive labels market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Factors, including an increase in the demand for consumer durables, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in printing technologies, demand for product differentiation, rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals & packaged food, and the easy application of self-adhesive labels, are expected to drive the market for self-adhesive labels in APAC.



The global self-adhesive labels market comprises major manufacturers, such as CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Austria), Huhtamaki OYJ (US), and Fuji Seal International (Japan), among others.



