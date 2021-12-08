The Worldwide Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Industry is Expected to Reach $1.54 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market By Pheromone Type (Pheromone Traps, Lures), Product (Sex, Aggregation, Alarm), Pest Type (Moths, Beetles), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping), Application (Agriculture, Other) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The integrated pest management pheromones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $1.54 billion by 2028.



Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Factors such as the rising need to increase agricultural production, favorable government initiatives & reforms/policies, rising awareness regarding the advantages of IPM pheromone technologies, and growing public concerns over the potential health hazards of synthetic pesticides drive the growth of this market. Advances in pheromone technologies are expected to create opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



In terms of product, the pheromone traps segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the integrated pest management pheromones market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising agricultural production worldwide. The Global Agricultural Total Factor Productivity (TFP) is growing at an average annual rate of 1.63%. The 2020 GAP report also suggests that to sustainably double the production of food, fiber, feed, and bioenergy needed to sustain nearly 10 billion people by 2050, agricultural productivity needs to increase at an average annual rate of 1.73%, which is higher than the current growth rate. Thus, rising agricultural production is expected to drive the demand for pheromone traps in the forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the integrated pest management pheromones market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global integrated pest management pheromones market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



The key companies operating in the global integrated pest management pheromones market are Provivi, Inc. (U.S.), Trece, Inc. (U.S.), ISCA, INC. (U.S.), SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain), BioControl (Brazil), NovAgrica Hellas SA (Greece), AGRICHEM, S.A. (Spain), Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), LaboratiosAgrochem S.L. (Spain), Russell IPM Ltd. (U.K.), Hercon Environmental Inc. (U.S.), International Pheromone Systems, Ltd. (U.K.), Sumi Agro France, Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Suterra LLC (U.S.), Bioline AgroSciences Ltd (U.K.), Pherobank B.V. (Netherlands), AgBiTec (U.S.), Koppert Biological Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Bedoukian Research, Inc. (U.S.), SemiosBio Technologies Inc. (Canada), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Production

4.2.2. Favorable Government Initiatives & Reforms/Policies

4.2.3. Rising Awareness Regarding the Advantages of IPM Pheromone Technologies

4.2.4. Growing Public Concerns Over the Potential Health Hazards of Synthetic Pesticides

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Need for Supplemental Insecticides in High-Pressure Situations

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Advances in Pheromone Technologies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Higher Costs of Pheromone-Based Products Compared to Conventional Pesticides

4.6. The Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pheromone Traps

5.3. Pheromone Lures



6. Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sex Pheromones

6.3. Aggregation Pheromones

6.4. Alarm Pheromones

6.5. Other Pheromones



7. Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Pest Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Moths

7.3. Beetles

7.4. Fruit Flies

7.5. Other Pests



8. Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Function

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Mating Disruption

8.3. Mass Trapping

8.4. Detection & Monitoring



9. Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Agriculture

9.2.1. Fruits Crops

9.2.2. Vegetable Crops

9.2.3. Field Crops

9.2.4. Other Crops

9.3. Non-Agricultural Applications



10. Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Spain

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. U.K.

10.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. Australia

10.4.4. Japan

10.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Argentina

10.5.4. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

12.1. Provivi, Inc.

12.2. Trece, Inc.

12.3. ISCA, INC.

12.4. SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (A Part of Iberclor Group)

12.5. BioControl

12.6. NovAgrica Hellas SA

12.7. AGRICHEM, S.A. (Subsidiary of Rovensa, S.A.)

12.8. Isagro S.p.A. (Subsidiary of Gowan Company, L.L.C.)

12.9. BASF SE

12.10. Laboratorios Agrochem S.L.

12.11. Russell IPM Ltd.

12.12. Hercon Environmental, Inc.

12.13. International Pheromones Systems, Ltd.

12.14. Sumi Agro France (Subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation)

12.15. Biobest Group NV (Subsidiary of Floridienne SA)

12.16. Suterra LLC (Subsidiary of the Wonderful Company Llc)

12.17. Bioline AgroSciences Ltd

12.18. Pherobank B.V.

12.19. AgBitech

12.20. Koppert Biological Systems B.V.

12.21. Bedoukian Research Inc.

12.22. SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

12.23. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.



13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customization



