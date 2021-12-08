The global liquid biopsy market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.1%

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Biopsy Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05124692/?utm_source=GNW





The assay kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in theliquid biopsy market, by product& service, during the forecast period

The liquid biopsy market is segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services based on product & service.In 2020, the assay kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid biopsy market.



The availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, easy accessibility to a wide range of assays, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of the liquid biopsy assay kits market.



Non-cancer applicationssegment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications.In 2020, the non-cancer application segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the increasing research activities in NIPT and organ transplant diagnosis.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionliquid biopsymarket

The global liquid biopsymarket is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japanare expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, supportive government regulations will further aid the growth of this market during the forecast period.



