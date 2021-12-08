Global Botanical Extracts Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Ransom Naturals, Kalsec and Prinova Group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanical Extracts Market by Source (Spices, Fruits, Herbs, Flowers, Roots, Tea Leaves), Form (Powder, Semi-Solid), Application (Food {Bakery and Confectionery}, Beverages {Alcoholic Beverages}, Pharmaceutical), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the botanical extracts market in five major geographies and emphasizes the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The Global Botanical Extracts Market is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028 with 9.2% of CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.



The growth of the botanical extracts market is mainly attributed to the increasing health and wellness trend with consumption of natural health products, growing demand for convenience food, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of herbal products over synthetic products, and rising demand for botanical extracts in the food and other application. Further, the emergence of new application areas in accordance with changing consumer trends and increasing investment in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the forecasted period. However, the availability of substitute products is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global botanical extracts market concerning the various source, forms, applications, and technology. The global botanical extracts market is segmented based on source (spices, fruits, herbs, flowers, roots, tea leaves, and others), form (liquid, powder, and semi-solid), application (food, beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, and other), technology (water extraction, cold pressing, steam distillation, enfleurage, supercritical co2 extraction, ultrasound-assisted extraction, others) and geography.



Based on source, tea leaves are expected to witness a rapid growth in the global botanical extracts market during 2021-2028. The fast growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the increase in the consumption of premium foods; increase in the popularity of functional foods; innovative application of tea flavors in food products, such as bakery and confectionery products, frozen desserts, and dairy products; and increasing demand for tea extracts in the Asia-Pacific. In addition, innovative applications of green tea extract in cosmetics have also expanded the growth opportunities in the market.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a rapid growth of the global botanical extracts market during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about the advantages of natural plant-derived extracts, rapid economic growth, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia, and increasing concerns about healthy lifestyles. In addition, the growing demand for organic processed food & beverages is expected to drive the demand for botanical extracts in Asia-Pacific.



The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the industry's key strategic developments in leading market participants over the past three years (2018-2021). The key players profiled in the global botanical extracts market report are Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Synthite Industries Ltd. (India), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.), Synergy Flavors Inc. (U.S.), Prinova Group (U.S.), PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Dohler GmbH (Germany), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.), Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), and Kuber Impex Ltd. (India), among others.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the source, form, application, technology, and countries/regions?

What is the historical market for botanical extract across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global botanical extracts market?

Who are the major players in the global market, and what market share do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What recent developments have taken place in the global botanical extracts market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in this market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global botanical extracts market, and how do they compete with the other market players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.2.1. Botanical Extracts Market, Source Analysis

3.2.2. Botanical Extracts Market, Form Analysis

3.2.3. Botanical Extracts Market, Application Analysis

3.2.4. Botanical Extracts Market, Technology Analysis

3.2.5. Botanical Extracts Market, Regional Analysis

3.2.6. Competitive Landscape & Market Competitors



4 . Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Health and Wellness Trend with Consumption of Natural Health Products

4.2.1.2. Growing Demand for Convenience Food

4.2.1.3. Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Herbal Products Over Synthetic Products

4.2.1.4. Rising Demand for Botanical Extracts in the Food and Other Applications

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Availability of Substitutes Such as Synthetic Flavors

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emergence of New Application Areas Following Changing Consumption Trends

4.2.3.2. Increasing Investments in Emerging Economies

4.2.4. Trend

4.2.4.1. Use of Most Efficient Extraction Methods

4.3. Impact of Covid-19 on the Botanical Extracts Market

4.4. Pricing Analysis, by Source

4.4.1. Spices

4.4.2. Herbs

4.4.3. Fruits

4.4.3.1. Mangoes

4.4.3.2. Pomegranate

4.4.3.3. Grapes

4.4.3.4. Others

4.4.4. Flowers

4.4.5. Roots

4.4.5.1. Beetroots

4.4.5.2. Others

4.4.6. Tea Leaves

4.4.7. Others

4.5. Product Specifications (by SKU) for Major Players



5. Botanical Extracts Market, by Source

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Spices

5.3. Herbs

5.4. Fruits

5.4.1. Mangoes

5.4.2. Pomegranates

5.4.3. Grapes

5.4.4. Other Fruit Extracts

5.5. Flowers

5.6. Roots

5.6.1. Beetroots

5.6.2. Other Roots

5.7. Tea Leaves

5.8. Other Sources



6. Botanical Extracts Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Liquid

6.3. Powder

6.4. Semi-Solid



7. Botanical Extracts Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Food

7.2.1. Bakery and Confectionery

7.2.2. Sauces and Dressings

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Beverages

7.3.1. Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7.3.1.1. Carbonated Soft Drinks

7.3.1.2. Flavored Dairy Products

7.3.1.3. Sport Drinks

7.3.1.4. Ice Tea

7.3.1.5. Others

7.3.2. Alcoholic Beverages

7.4. Cosmetics and Personal Care

7.4.1. Skin Care Products

7.4.2. Hair Care Products

7.4.3. Body Care Products

7.4.4. Decorative Cosmetic Products

7.4.5. Perfumery Products

7.4.6. Oral Care Products

7.4.7. Other Products

7.5. Pharmaceutical

7.6. Others



8. Botanical Extracts Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Water Extraction

8.3. Cold Pressing

8.4. Steam Distillation

8.5. Enfleurage

8.6. Supercritical Co2 Extraction

8.7. Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction

8.8. Other Technologies



9. Botanical Extracts Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Netherlands

9.3.7. Belgium

9.3.8. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. South Korea

9.4.6. Malaysia

9.4.7. Indonesia

9.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Competitive Benchmarking, by Source



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

11.1. Ransom Naturals Ltd.

11.2. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

11.3. Synthite Industries Ltd.

11.4. Martin Bauer Group

11.5. Kalsec, Inc.

11.6. Kerry Group PLC

11.7. Synergy Flavors, Inc.

11.8. Prinova Group LLC

11.9. Pt. Indesso Aroma

11.10. Dohler GmbH

11.11. Bell Flavors & Fragrances

11.12. Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd

11.13. Kuber Impex Ltd.

11.14. Arjuna Natural Extract Limited

11.15. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

11.16. Himalaya Herbals Ltd.

11.17. Vidya Herbals Pvt. Ltd.



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdtjka