The digital transformation market size to grow from USD 521.5 billion in 2021 to USD 1247.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%

Digital transformation is the outcome of changes that occur with the application of digital technologies.The use of digital transformation across business and organizational activities, processes, competencies, and business models leverages the changes and opportunities of a mix of digital technologies and their impact on society.



Digital transformation helps enterprises improve the customer experience, optimize the workforce, enhance the operational activities, and transform the products and services of the organization.The evolution of digital technologies, such as cloud computing, big data and analytics, mobility/social media, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and cybersecurity, has created the need for digitalization across several industries.



These technologies are used by enterprises to improve or add more features to their traditional business processes while also helping enhance customer relationships.



The on-premises segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the digital transformation market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the on-premises deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



On-premises solutions are deployed with a one-time license fee and an annual service agreement, which includes free upgrades after a specified time. On-premises software solutions are depreciable assets and are affordable for companies that have the budget to make the initial investment.



The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The digital transformation market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



These enterprises are early adopters of digital transformation solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.



Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.Security spending in APAC is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape.



Traditional methods are no longer adequate for advanced digitalization.Hence, digital transformation vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line.



China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the digital transformation market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital transformation market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering digital transformation solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global digital transformation market.



The major vendors in the global digital transformation market include IBM(US), Microsoft(US), Salesforce(US), SAP(Germany), SAS Institute(US), Talend(US), FICO(US), Ayata(US), Altair(US), Alteryx(US), Tibco(US), Sisense(US) and Infor(US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the digital transformation market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall digital transformation market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

