Worldwide Anti Drone Industry to 2026 - Players Include DeTect, DroneShield and Saab Among Others

The global anti drone market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Anti-drone is a surveillance radar system used to detect, identify, track, and intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This system comprises advanced technologies, including an electronically scanned array (ESA), staring radar, and micro-Doppler. It is usually designed based on individual requirements for a different range and sizes of the protection zone, the number of simultaneous targets to track, and the ability to deal with environmental clutter. It is widely deployed to protect areas, such as airports, critical infrastructure, military installations and battlefield sites, and large public spaces like stadiums.



Anti Drone Market Trends:

Significant growth in the sales of drones worldwide has increased the risk of illegal filming of secret objects and breach of privacy. This poses a potential threat for society and critical infrastructure, which represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for anti-drone solutions to neutralize the risk effectively. Anti-drone systems provide three-dimensional (3D) airspace tracking and use sophisticated signal processing techniques to accurately detect and identify hostile drones.

These hostile drones can be equipped with guns or explosives and used to smuggle contraband and gather intelligence on sensitive assets. Consequently, governing agencies of numerous countries are increasingly utilizing anti-drone systems to strengthen the security of sports arenas, borders, prisons, airports, military facilities, and public and government buildings. Apart from this, several companies are developing new anti-drone systems for military applications.

For instance, they are launching multi-sensor systems with fusion algorithms, missiles, nets, and weighted lines that use a high-powered laser to provide a complete integrated solution for targeted drones. Due to rising concerns of security threats, the demand for anti-drone systems is anticipated to grow in residential areas, commercial venues, and industrial spaces.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anti drone market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, mitigation type, defense type and end use.



Breakup by Mitigation Type:

Destructive System

Non-destructive System

Breakup by Defense Type:

Drone Detection and Disruption Systems

Drone Detection Systems

Breakup by End Use:

Military and Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Dedrone GmbH, DeTect Inc., Drone Major Limited, DroneShield Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, SRC Inc., Thales Group and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.



