Sampo completes the transaction for Hastings’ minority shares

As announced earlier today, Sampo has agreed to acquire Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited’s (RMI) 30 per cent minority ownership in Hastings and the option for held by RMI to acquire 10 per cent of Hastings. The transaction has now been completed as agreed.

Hastings will be consolidated as a fully-owned subsidiary of Sampo in the group’s financial reporting as of 8 December 2021.



