The global blood screening market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%

"The reagents & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood screening market, by product & service, during the forecast period."

The blood screening market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services based on product.In 2020, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood screening market.



Market growth can largely be attributed to rising number of blood transfusions and blood donations. In addition, technological advancements in blood screening technologies and the increasing number of surgeries are stimulating the growth of this segment.

"Blood banks segment accounted for the highest CAGR."

Based on end users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals.In 2020, the blood banks segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the growing number of organ transplantation surgeries, and rising awareness about blood safety.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region blood screening market."

The global blood screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the increasing healthcare spending, increasing government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, growing per capita income, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, the rising geriatric population in several APAC countries (coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders), and the presence of high-growth markets in the region. The low labor costs and the favorable regulatory environment in this region are also expected to propel market growth.



