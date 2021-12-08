Insights on the Data Center Fabric Global Market to 2026 - by Solution Type, Process Technology, End-user, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Fabric Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center fabric market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The data center fabric is an integrated system of multiple switches and servers employed for facilitating the communication of data between server and switch nodes. It is used in a network consisting of servers, storage units and other peripherals. The fabric is depicted by a spine and leaf design, in which, connected devices are shown on the leaves, while switches are placed on the spine. This structure improves network performance and ensures optimal processing and communication while providing flexible configuration options for scalability and future technologies. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare and infotainment sectors.



The increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data tools and multi-tier data center architectures across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used alternatives, data center fabric solutions are proven to provide advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises. Furthermore, the increasing internet penetration and widespread utilization of interactive applications are escalating the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions. Apart from this, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for agility and efficiency in organizational tasks and cloud implementations. Other factors, including various technological advancements and research and development (R&D) for facilitating automation across industries and reducing overall operating costs, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center fabric market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, solution type, process technology, end-user and vertical.



Breakup by Solution Type:

Switching

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Controllers

Network Security Equipment

Management Software

Breakup by Process Technology:

Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Jet Printing

Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

Enterprise

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent, Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell, Extreme Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, IBM India Private Limited, Juniper Networks, Oracle Corporation, Unisys Corporation Ltd., etc.



