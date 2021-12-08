The Global Steering Column Control Module Market is expected to grow by $ 3.35 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steering Column Control Module Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189152/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the steering column control module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for electric power steering (EPS) systems and the increased demand for fuel-efficient and easy-grip vehicles. In addition, the growing demand for electric power steering (EPS) systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The steering column control module market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The steering column control module market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of portable steering wheel angle measurement sensorsas one of the prime reasons driving the steering column control module market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on steering column control module market covers the following areas:

• Steering column control module market sizing

• Steering column control module market forecast

• Steering column control module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steering column control module market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, ididit LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the steering column control module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



